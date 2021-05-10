Progress to bolster PCP car finance protections under law             

Controls designed to better protect car buyers taking out so-called Personal Contract Plans (PCPs), Finance Minister Minister Paschal Donohoe has told the Seanad, with the Central Bank due to extend its remit over all companies providing PCP finance.

The legislation is likely to come into law in the coming months. It follows a 2018 report the Government commissioned from Michael Tutty - a former senior official at the Department of Finance and a ex-vice president at the European Investment Bank - into the rapidly growing market of PCP car finance.

Consumer advocates and politicians had raised concerns about the emergence of PCP as a key part of the Irish car finance, questionig whether the market was growing rapidly because it favoured the finance providers at the expense of car buyers. The PCP market had ballooned to at least €1.4bn before the onset of the Covid pandemic.

There were questions about whether the nature of the balloon finance payments at the end of the 36 month period merely encouraged buyers to buy more expensive cars than they could afford.

Lenders in the PCP market include Bank of Ireland which has for long had a large slice of the Irish car finance market, as well as hire purchase lenders. Mr Tutty said he was pleased that the recommendations had been accepted. He told the Irish Examiner there was no requirement for hire purchase providers who were not subject to the Central Bank consumer guidelines to check whether people taking out PCP finance had the means to repay.

The main recommendations of his report were being addressed, including the Central Bank providing by law a comprehensive statistics on the PCP market because it will regulate all the lenders, he said.

Mr Tutty said there were concerns that the quickly growing market might have caused difficulties in the future but his report found there was no evidence that there were problems, he said.

Minister Donohoe told a Seanad debate on banking that the bill will "bring the providers of PCP, hire purchase and consumer hire agreements within the regulatory remit of the Central Bank".

"I have been in contact with the Finance Committee who are currently undertaking pre-legislative scrutiny on the heads of the bill and I hope to be in a position to publish the legislation soon after the committee completes its report," he said.