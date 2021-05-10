Provident to quit doorstep lending in Ireland and UK after €132m loss

Subprime lender Provident is to stop issuing new loans in Ireland and the UK after more than 140 years in business.

The decision comes as the doorstep lender, one of the largest in Ireland, revealed losses yesterday of £113.5m (€132m) for 2020.

The Central Bank of Ireland said it has been notified of the decision by Provident and said it expects the firm to engage with its customers on the implications of this decision.

Provident chief executive Malcolm Le May said the decision to stop lending was taken in light of the changing industry and regulatory dynamics in the home credit sector, as well as shifting customer preferences. "It is with deepest regret that we have decided to withdraw from the home credit market and we intend to either place the business into managed run-off or consider a disposal."

The company has had a difficult time recently in its doorstep lending division, including a spike of mis-selling complaints by UK customers.

In a notice on their Irish website, Provident said they will continue to collect repayments on existing loans and continue to submit information to the Central Credit Register.

Sinn Féin's Spokesperson for Finance Pearse Doherty urged the government to respond to the departure of Provident by capping the cost of credit that moneylenders can charge and to increase the interest rate cap on credit union loans from 1% to 2%.

“At present, the government allows these moneylenders to charge APR as high as 287%, with many families locked into a vicious cycle of debt.

“The Minister for Finance should now work with Sinn Féín and the Finance Committee to ensure this legislation protects borrowers and puts an end to the scandalous rates of interest these moneylenders charge."