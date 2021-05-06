AIB returns to the black but holds €10bn of deposits on negative interest rates

AIB has predicted the economy will emerge strongly this year from the Covid-19 crisis, saying it is already back in the black but is now carrying €10bn of deposits on negative interest rates.

In an update, the bank said that talks with Ulster Bank parent NatWest to buy €4bn commercial loans had "progressed constructively" and it was awaiting regulatory approval over its plan to buy back broker Goodbody.

AIB, which is 70% owned by the Government, revealed in late February it would participate in the carve-up of the €20bn loan books held by Ulster Bank as the third-largest lender quits the market.

It subsequently confirmed a plan to acquire Goodbody, the broker it owned just over a decade ago.

Critics of the plans by AIB, along with those of Permanent TSB which aims to buy billions in mortgage loans from Ulster, as well as other plans by Bank of Ireland to buy the performing mortgage loan book of KBC which is also quitting banking in the Republic, will only further tighten the grip of the largest lenders.

AIB's latest financial numbers show at the end of March it increased performing loans to €55.3bn, reduced its non-performing loans to €3.8bn mostly through loan sales, while it took an impairment charge of €50m.

The bank also revealed a large increase in deposits it holds at negative interest rates, up from €4.7bn at the end of December to €8bn at the end of March, and rising further to around €10bn in recent weeks.

Lenders across the world are struggling with negative interest rates ushered in by central banks to prevent the Covid crisis dragging economies into long-drawn-out recessions. Negative interest rates impinge on lenders making money.

On lending, AIB said it increased lending to "resilient" small firms in the first three months of the year.

Chief executive Colin Hunt said the bank would grow "as our industry undergoes significant change".

“I am pleased to report that the group returned to profitability in the first quarter of 2021 and we are confident of achieving our 2021 full-year guidance," Mr Hunt said.

"As we look to the remainder of the year, we expect a strong recovery as the economy re-opens and the roll-out of vaccines gathers momentum," he said.