Number of people requiring PUP at  403,100 as Donohoe to decide on payment levels 

The number of people requiring the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) fell by over 13,000 this week, but remains at an elevated 403,100, as Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe insisted the Government has made no decision yet on the future level of PUP payments after June.
There were small falls only in the number of people requiring the payments from accommodation and food service, to 101,637, and to 65,984 from wholesale and retail workers — the two worst-hit areas since the onset of the crisis over a year ago.
The number of construction workers requiring the payments fell significantly, by 6,600, to 42,333, as some restrictions eased for the industry, the Department of Social Protection figures also showed.
Since its inception, the cost of the PUP scheme is running at €7.3bn, and at €120m a week in recent times.
However, the cost of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme and its predecessor is also significant, at €5.5bn. Revenue figures published last week showed the wages of 310,000 people were subsidised last month by the Government.
Mr Donohoe told an Oireachtas committee the Government had not made a decision on the level of PUP but the high level of government spending will have to be looked at, he said.