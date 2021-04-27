Number of people requiring PUP at  403,100 as Donohoe to decide on payment levels 

Cost of the PUP scheme is running at €7.3bn
Number of people requiring PUP at  403,100 as Donohoe to decide on payment levels 

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the high level of government spending will have to be looked at. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 19:17
Eamon Quinn

The number of people requiring the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) fell by over 13,000 this week, but remains at an elevated 403,100, as Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe insisted the Government has made no decision yet on the future level of PUP payments after June.

There were small falls only in the number of people requiring the payments from accommodation and food service, to 101,637, and to 65,984 from wholesale and retail workers — the two worst-hit areas since the onset of the crisis over a year ago. 

The number of construction workers requiring the payments fell significantly, by 6,600, to 42,333, as some restrictions eased for the industry, the Department of Social Protection figures also showed.

Since its inception, the cost of the PUP scheme is running at €7.3bn, and at €120m a week in recent times. 

However, the cost of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme and its predecessor is also significant, at €5.5bn. Revenue figures published last week showed the wages of 310,000 people were subsidised last month by the Government.

Mr Donohoe told an Oireachtas committee the Government had not made a decision on the level of PUP but the high level of government spending will have to be looked at, he said. 

Read More

Government departments face return of Troika-style spending controls 

More in this section

Whitbread FTSE Stock Premier Inn UK reopening plans  closely watched by Irish hoteliers  
Whitelee Windfarm Investment in wind energy and update of national grid vital, Oireachtas committee told
Biden Time to build 'resilience' as drive for 21% global tax rate picks up pace
#covid-19person: paschal donohoe
Number of people requiring PUP at  403,100 as Donohoe to decide on payment levels 

Collapse of Joe Walsh Tours sparks fears of more travel firms to go under

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices