Gas usage jumps 45% in first quarter as wind share falls

Gas provided nearly 45% of Ireland’s power generation in the first quarter of the year, up nearly 5% on the same period last year as wind contribution fell by over 7%.
There was high demand for gas fuel across data centres, transport, manufacturing, and the pharmaceutical sector.
“Gas again highlighted its critical role in Ireland’s energy mix, meeting an 8% increase in demand from February to March as the availability of wind to generate electricity fell significantly,” said Brian Mullins, head of regulatory affairs at Gas Networks Ireland.
“The important potential of gas in transport cannot be overstated," he said.
"Another 11% monthly increase in average gas demand is a great sign for the decarbonisation of the transport sector indicating that more and more fleet operators are making the sustainable transition from diesel to cleaner, affordable compressed natural gas vehicles."
Earlier this week, Providence Resources said it remains on track to develop its Barryroe field, off the Cork coast, despite terminating a funding partnership. Barryroe is viewed as being vital to Ireland's future gas supply.