Waterford launches new branding to drive sustainable development

Plans to propose the entire City of Waterford as a Decarbonising Zone under Ireland’s Climate Action Plan have been unveiled at the launch of Waterford’s new investment brand identity.
Under the Waterford - Find Your Future brand, which is centred on the city and county's role in future national development as a population centre and economic driver, a range of climate mitigation measures are to be introduced across the city to address future growth in a sustainable way.
These include plans to have electrical supply exclusively from renewable energy sources, all transport to be powered by electrical or hydrogen-powered vehicles, and all industrial practices to be carbon neutral by 2040. This aims to cut carbon emissions by 7% per annum.
A newly formed Waterford 2040 Executive Team, representative of business, education and local government, is chaired by CEO of Three Ireland and Three UK and Waterford native Robert Finnegan. For full details, visit waterford2040.com.
Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar said Waterford plays a critical role as the economic capital of the South East and is a primary urban centre under the Government’s Project Ireland 2040.
"By 2040 the population of Waterford city is predicted to grow by 60%, with the region growing by 30% to 804,000. We should see the creation of 17,000 jobs in the city centre by 2040 and 83,000 across the Waterford city region," he said.
Waterford 2040 Executive Team Chairperson, Robert Finnegan stated: “As someone who is from Waterford and having lived and worked abroad for many years, I am delighted to be leading the Waterford 2040 Executive Team on this initiative, promoting Waterford as an international city with access to a highly-skilled workforce and quality infrastructure, making it an attractive proposition for companies looking to invest in Ireland.