€11m in funding sanctioned for regional airports

The government has approved €11m in funding for four of the country's regional airports as they continue to deal with the impact of the Covid pandemic.
Almost €4.8m has been allocated to the airports of Donegal, Ireland West (Knock) and Kerry under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025 and over €6.3m has been allocated to Shannon Airport under the Covid-19 Regional State Airports Programme 2021.
The projects being supported include the replacement of vehicles with more efficient, low emission equivalents and the replacement of airfield and external lighting with LED. Other projects funded include new safety and security systems, as well as components that are recyclable at the end of their service life.
Cork Airport is also eligible for support and its application for funding in respect of a significant runway overlay project is currently being assessed by the Department of Transport.
Welcoming the announcement Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: "Following an extremely difficult year for aviation and Shannon Airport, these funds will assist us to deliver a range of critical safety and security capital projects, including, security equipment upgrades, and airfield rehabilitation works."