Resilience by Cork businesses to the fore at Business Awards 

The effort shown by businesses across Cork in the face of Covid-related restrictions and lockdowns was the common theme of the Cork Business Awards on Saturday that saw the Kilkenny Group and Diana O'Mahony Jewellers names Businesses of the Year in the large and SME categories respectively.
Physician Professor Mary Horgan, President of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland was also named the CHampion of COrk at the awards for her work during the pandemic.
In recent years the event has been a showcase for local food producers. With Covid restrictions moving the awards event online, attendees were provided with a Taste of the City at Home culinary experience through a collaboration between Cork’s top hotel chefs. Six courses from six different chefs allowed attendees to enjoy the same meal in their home.
For the first time in the history of the CBA Awards, which have taken place over the past 64 years, the public was able to vote for their overall winners in each category.