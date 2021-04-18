Resilience by Cork businesses to the fore at Business Awards 

Kilkenny Group and Diana O'Mahony Jewellers secure top awards
Resilience by Cork businesses to the fore at Business Awards 

Eoin O'Sullivan, President, Cork Business Association with Taoiseach Micheal Martin, and Lord Mayor Cllr Joe Kavanagh and Lady Mayoress Stephanie Kavanagh at The Imperial Hotel, South Mall, Cork on Saturday afternoon. Pic; Larry Cummins

Sun, 18 Apr, 2021 - 07:55
Alan Healy

The effort shown by businesses across Cork in the face of Covid-related restrictions and lockdowns was the common theme of the Cork Business Awards on Saturday that saw the Kilkenny Group and Diana O'Mahony Jewellers names Businesses of the Year in the large and SME categories respectively.

Physician Professor Mary Horgan, President of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland was also named the CHampion of COrk at the awards for her work during the pandemic.

In recent years the event has been a showcase for local food producers. With Covid restrictions moving the awards event online, attendees were provided with a Taste of the City at Home culinary experience through a collaboration between Cork’s top hotel chefs. Six courses from six different chefs allowed attendees to enjoy the same meal in their home.

For the first time in the history of the CBA Awards, which have taken place over the past 64 years, the public was able to vote for their overall winners in each category.

More in this section

KBC Bank Ireland Irish banking sinks deeper into crisis as KBC follows Ulster out the door
Dublin secures a Brexit win as City of London hit worse than expected Dublin secures a Brexit win as City of London hit worse than expected
KBC look to leave Irish banking market as talks with BOI begin KBC look to leave Irish banking market as talks with BOI begin
Resilience by Cork businesses to the fore at Business Awards 

Laya Healthcare customers face second price hike in six months

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices