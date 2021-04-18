Resilience by Cork businesses to the fore at Business Awards 

The effort shown by businesses across Cork in the face of Covid-related restrictions and lockdowns was the common theme of the Cork Business Awards on Saturday that saw the Kilkenny Group and Diana O'Mahony Jewellers names Businesses of the Year in the large and SME categories respectively.

Physician Professor Mary Horgan, President of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland was also named the CHampion of COrk at the awards for her work during the pandemic.