Over 20% would consider scrapping car in favour of alternative transport

A new report from ride hailing app Free Now concerning the future of mobility has highlighted a growing appetite for alternative and sustainable forms of transport and less interest in private car ownership since the Covid pandemic began.

The company’s ‘Future of Mobility’ report reveals that over 40% of passengers are likely to use an e-scooter, and 44% are considering e-bikes for travel needs in the coming months.

In addition, 42% of passengers are likely to use car sharing services for transport needs, with over a fifth who currently own a car considering selling it in favour of alternative transport options.

Free Now has announced a new public transport trip planner on the app which is now available to passengers in Cork. The trip planner integrates Google maps to provide passengers with a range of transport options to choose from when planning trips — including public bus, train and Free Now taxis.

The app, in addition to the company’s upcoming e-scooter partnerships, will allow passengers to combine a range of transport options to meet their individual journey needs.

Journey planning

Already in Germany, customers can plan their journey using taxis, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-mopeds and car sharing services.

“The launch of our new public transport option is another key milestone in our mission to enable a range of transport options in Ireland,” said Fiona Brady, head of operations at Free Now Ireland.

“It’s clear from our research that there is growing demand across the Irish market for multi-mobility solutions and we are keen to continue diversifying the app to allow passengers to make smart, sustainable and convenient transport choices to meet their individual transport needs.”

The new research also focused on the future of work and commuting in Ireland, as working from home will remain the status quo for many.

Forty-one per cent of passengers plan to work at least one day from home for the rest of the year, and one in five are not expecting to return to their workplace at all in 2021.

Greener ways of moving

“The future of transport in Ireland is looking bright with a clear shift in public preference for greener ways of moving and for alternative transport options," said Ms Brady. "We are committed to playing our part in building a thriving and interconnected transport system in Ireland that reduces over reliance on private car ownership.

"Our new public transport planner function, along with our recent ECO booking option, and upcoming micro-mobility launch later this year, are all important steps in providing our passengers with a better connected and multi-modal transport ecosystem.”

For those who plan to return to the workplace in the coming months, daily commutes will experience considerable change with 50% more passengers planning to rely on taxis as their primary mode of transport when workplaces re-open.

A quarter of respondents now consider ‘safety’ to be the most important factor when choosing their mode of transport — ahead of cost and speed.