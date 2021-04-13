CSO figures point to €18.4bn deficit for last year ahead of Government outlining new economic outlook

The Government suffered a deficit of €18.4bn last year on the back of its unprecedented Covid support spending splurge, preliminary CSO figures show.

The figure – which comes ahead of the Department of Finance updating its economic forecasts for the public finances on Wednesday – marks a €20.2bn swing from the €1.8bn surplus recorded in 2019.

The CSO said its initial figures suggest a €3.5bn – or near 4% – drop in Government revenue last year and a 19.1% – or €16.7bn – increase in spending.

The €18.4bn deficit represents 5% of GDP, but marks an improvement on the Government’s October budget day deficit forecast of €21.6bn.

The CSO said its data indicates that Ireland’s Government debt stood at €218.2bn at the end of 2020, representing 59.5% of GDP. This would compare to a 2019 figure of €204.2bn, or 57.4% of GDP.

Last week, exchequer returns for the first three months of this year showed a quarterly deficit of almost €4.2bn – up from €2.5bn a year earlier – on the back of a 1% rise in tax receipts and a 14% surge in spending.

Economic shock

Meanwhile, the Central Bank has said the economic shock to the Irish economy from the Covid crisis is less severe than the financial crisis of a decade ago.

In a paper on financial stability, the regulator said this is “in part because it was not preceded by a build-up of systemic financial vulnerabilities and the more resilient starting point of the economy and financial system".

“The likelihood and severity of future weak or negative economic growth in Ireland rises during periods where risks to financial stability are growing," it said.

"In particular, they show that near-term tail risks are heavily influenced by prevailing financial market conditions, but that medium-horizon risks are more dependent on systemic financial vulnerabilities, such as when credit growth is excessive."