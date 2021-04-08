'Business Post' chief to chair NewsBrands Ireland

Ireland's news publisher representative body has appointed Colm O’Reilly as its new chairman.

Current CEO of the Business Post, Colm O’Reilly takes over the role at NewsBrands Ireland from Vincent Crowley who held the position since 2014. Speaking on his appointment, Mr O'Reilly said communicating the role of newspaper journalism to the Future of Media Commission will be a key focus of the organisation.

Mr O'Reilly has more than 25 years of management experience in the media, investment management, and drinks and hospitality industries across Ireland, the UK and the US.

Newspapers to work together

The election of Mr O’Reilly sees the return of a publisher chair to the organisation.

"Our member publishers recognise that industry collaboration is vital to meet the challenges facing the industry and that, by working together, we can secure a sustainable future for quality journalism," Mr O'Reilly said on his appointment:

The public’s appetite for trusted high-quality journalism, grounded in facts, has never been greater, with 72% of Irish people now consuming our members’ print and online content every week.

Vital role and relevance

"Communicating the vital role and relevance of newspaper journalism to the Future of Media Commission and Government will be a key focus for our association in the coming months,"

A new role of vice chairman of the body has also been introduced, with Richard Bogie, MD of News Ireland, has been elected to the position to support the chairman and the NewsBrands Ireland CEO, Ann Marie Lenihan, in driving the strategic objectives of the organisation.