Ireland's Covid deflation ends as dentists, doctors and hairdresser prices rise sharply

Prices are starting to tick higher across the economy, a year since the onset of the Covid economic crisis, but some prices for services including for dentists and doctors and hairdressers are rising much faster than most, and rental costs may be on the up too, new CSO figures suggest.

The statistics office said its consumer price index, which is weighted to take account of consumer habits and household budgets, rose for the fifth successive month in March by 0.8%, about twice the pace of increases of recent months.

For much of last year, prices across many parts of the economy, and in particular immediately following the first lockdown, had fallen month-by-month as demand slumped for goods and services. Those monthly changes pushed down the annual comparisons for inflation compared with pre-Covid years.

Its latest figures suggest that with successive monthly price gains, Covid-led deflation has now ended, with prices in March unchanged from the start of the crisis in March 2020.

The CSO said significant changes from March 2020 included large declines in the prices of clothing and footwear, transport, and the prices of communications. There were also less pronounced declines for furnishings and household equipment.

Restaurants and hotels

On the flip side, the CSO said there were significant price increases in restaurants and hotels and for health costs, as well as alcohol and tobacco.

However, the CSO's detailed statistics also show significant increases in a range of medical services costs: The cost of dental services climbed 6% and doctors' fees by 3% since March 2020, while the costs of prescribed drugs fell by over 4% over the same period. Hairdressing costs were also over 7% more expensive in the year.

On a range of insurance costs, the CSO figures suggest a mixed picture. Health insurance costs, according to its data, have risen 1.3% since March 2020, while the costs of insuring a car continued to tick lower in March and are now 5.8% lower than a year earlier.

Closely-watched housing costs may be starting to take a similar path, the figures suggest.

Private landlord rents rose by a significant 0.8% in March and are now only 1.4% lower from the first month of the pandemic a year ago. The costs of mortgage interest rates were also up in the month, by 0.4%, and are now almost 2% higher compared with March 2020.