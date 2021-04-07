Handful of offshore wind projects 'huge piece of puzzle' for Ireland to meet climate pledge   

A handful of offshore wind projects are set to play an outsized part if Ireland is to meet its EU climate commitments, but the milestones are looming sooner than many think, a leading analyst has warned.

Ruth Young, senior consultant at Cornwall Insight, said offshore wind from a standing start “is a huge piece of the puzzle” for Ireland but that getting there requires a whole host of Government initiatives to fit into place, starting as early as next year.

"We have definitely got the potential," Ms Young said, adding that "all the risks" to meeting the 2030 target are with the policymakers, including setting up a renewables auction next year and figuring out how the new offshore projects will link to the grid.

"If all those pieces are not in place by 2025, it will probably miss the 2030 target," she said.

EU renewables target

The Republic just about met its EU renewables target in 2020 by plugging onshore wind farms onto the grid. But it only met the target by a whisker, helped by the slump in demand when Covid hit last year. That saved the State the embarrassment and potential multi-million fines from the EU.

The all-Ireland transmission power market is run by EirGrid in Dublin and Soni, or the System Operator for NI, in Belfast. However, policymaking can differ in the two jurisdictions.

The Republic stands out in the EU because it has many data centres which mean it will be tougher again to make the 2030 target.

Based on 2020 figures, EirGrid figures show the current demand in the Republic of about 5.3 gigawatts will increase to 6.5 gigawatts by 2030. A lot of that large increase is expected to come from large users like data centres.

In the North, demand, which is currently about 1.7 gigawatts, is expected to grow to about 1.8 gigawatts by 2030.

However, Ms Young said all will need to go smoothly for offshore projects to be built out for the Republic to hit the 2030 target for renewables to meet 70% of demand.

At any point in time, the maximum that renewables can deliver is about 65% of demand but as an average over the year – taking account of the days that the wind doesn’t blow – was lower in recent years.

Offshore wind projects

Much now is riding on the first phase of offshore wind projects, which include a handful of projects in shallow waters along the east coast. These include the North Irish Sea array in Louth, Oriel Wind in Louth, Dublin Bay, and Codling Bank off Wicklow, as well as in Arklow.

The current output from Arklow is effectively a test project, while a new project there is slated to add 520MW – the size of a large power station – to the grid.

Across all three phases, there are about 16 gigawatts planned in the offshore wind pipeline across a total of 23 projects. Of those, 13 projects are in the Irish Sea; six in the Celtic Sea; and four will be in the Atlantic. The third-phase projects are likely to extend beyond 2030.

Up to and beyond 2030, adding more capacity will also call for the grid to be strengthened and ports designated to supply the offshore sites, Ms Young said. Cork, Dublin, and Belfast are vying to establish engineering bases for their parts of the coast.