Bleak outlook for return of Munster festivals and live gigs this year

“There is no outlook for this year and we will be lucky to be back in action by St Patrick’s Day 2022”.

These were the sentiments expressed by Jenny O’Flynn, Event Plan, Cork who was responding to what the outlook is for events, festivals and live gigs this year.

Ms O’Flynn was forced to diversify her own business in order to keep going after Covid-19 restrictions shut down the entertainment industry in March of last year.

“2021 is a write-off and only for the fact that we opened up a new business we would be doing nothing,” added Jenny.

Jenny O’Flynn of Event Plan said 2021 is a write-off for large events.

“We opened a virtual events side to the business and that is keeping us going.”

She also highlighted how an event industry conference last week yielded very little in terms of work or confidence within the sector for this year.

“We had an event industry conference last week and there is absolutely nothing happening,” Ms O’Flynn continued.

“So many people are out of work: the likes of the Animal Roadshow — all the performers are out of work, it’s absolutely shocking.

Now there are concerts booked for next September but unless the whole country is vaccinated by then, that will not be happening.

“Live at the Marquee for example is booking now for next year and all of our corporate events are booking from May 2022 onwards.”

Shell Holden and Sinéad McNamara of Best in Fest have been appointed festival co-directors for Waterford’s acclaimed Winterval and Waterford Harvest Festival for the next three years.

While Ms Holden believes there will be “very little” happening this year, she remains hopeful that festivals and live performances will be back on track next year.

She is also cognisant of the fact that people are hungry to mingle with each other and socialise together after enduring the various lockdowns of the past year.

“I believe that when festivals are up and running again there is going to be a huge want in people to attend,” she continued.

People want festivals and most especially they want to be able to attend live performances again; they want to be with their family and friends and to enjoy themselves.

She went on to say that the entertainment industry in Ireland has “struggled” in recent times with many people losing their jobs and livelihoods as a result.

Live at the Marquee has been postponed for a second year, with tickets on sale for summer 2022. Picture: Darragh Kane

“The live events were the first to go and will most likely be the last to reopen; over the last year we have seen promoters, producers, and artists having to do things very differently and become more creative so that they can go virtual,” added Ms Holden.

“And there are so many people who haven’t been able to work at all over the last year.”

She also says there is no “clear guidance” from Government on when the sector will open and people can work again.

This, she said, “is not helping the situation”.

“There is no clear guidance on when they will be able to work again.

“Covid-19 happened last year just one week before what would be considered the busiest time in terms of events, festivals, etc….

“However, there is light at the end of the tunnel because of the vaccine rollout and because of the Live Performance Support scheme.”

The scheme has funding of €25m and will assist commercial venues, promoters and producers to employ artists and musicians of all genres as well as performers, technicians, and other support staff in the live performance sector.

“This is available until the end of September and is very welcome within the sector,” Ms Holden continued.

“In the meantime, I am looking forward to building on the success of Winterval Waterford which attracts over 500,000 visitors to Waterford city and Waterford Harvest Festival which celebrates the south east’s rich food culture and heritage.

“During these unprecedented times in the industry, we feel blessed to have been given this opportunity and look forward to working with all the extended team at Waterford City and County Council and both festivals teams.”