Statkraft completes second Irish energy storage project

Renewable energy developer Statkraft has completed the construction of its second large-scale battery project in Ireland.
Located in Tarbert, Co Kerry on the Shannon estuary, the Kelwin-2 26MW battery project has commenced providing reserves to the national electricity grid in the event of a sudden drop-off in supply.
The Norwegian utility entered a contract with EirGrid, the State-owned power grid operator. It is the second battery project StaKraft has commissioned in Ireland.
The company has made a range of renewable energy investments in the country. In September, it acquired five fully permitted solar projects in Cork, Tipperary, Laois and Meath.
The main purpose of the battery is not to store bulk wind generation but to respond instantly to the electrical frequency fluctuations that result from increasing amounts of intermittent power generation. Similar to Statkraft’s 11MW Kilathmoy project which began operation in April 2020, Kelwin-2 is also a hybrid site where the battery shares a grid connection with a wind farm.
Statkraft Ireland Managing Director, Kevin O’Donovan that during three grid capacity alerts in January, its battery at Kilathmoy was able to generate active power in critical periods to support the grid.
"On numerous occasions over the past year, the unit has also responded to short-term frequency drops to inject electricity into the national grid in a fraction of one second. Irish batteries are providing the fastest active power reserves responses anywhere in the world today.”