Pandemic halts trends to more women joining workforce

The trend of more women joining the workforce across advanced economies has stalled due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A new research report from Moody's found that despite the strong gains in female participation over the past two decades, significant differences remain, with the employment rate of women aged between 20 and 64 averaging 67.3% across the European Union in 2019, well below the 79% rate for men.
Overall, female workers in the EU were disproportionally affected by the first months of the pandemic compared with men.
The report also notes that women's participation rates may deteriorate further, especially for those on temporary contracts or working in sectors that will be affected by the shock over the longer term.
Even before the coronavirus crisis, caring responsibilities were a key driver of female inactivity. School closures, which have varied across countries, have intensified this trend.
The report notes that future trends could pull in different directions, as some women drop out of the labour force altogether.
However, a move toward more flexible working arrangements will encourage more women to enter or return to some sectors of the economy.
"The pandemic has stalled the trend of rising female labour participation, although the impact in Europe is much smaller than it has been in the United States," Sarah Carlson, a Moody's senior vice-president and author of the report said.
“Childcare needs are a major reason behind the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on women, although the larger number of women working in high-contact sectors is also important.”