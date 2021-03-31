Q&A: How does the phased return of construction work? 

A phased return of the construction industry was included in the government's lockdown exit plan announced yesterday.

There has been a mixed reaction to the plan with industry groups criticising the approach of the return and the timeline.

Here we look at some of the key dates of the phased return of construction, what the industry reaction has been, and the effect on unemployment.

Q: What is the plan?

There will be a phased return of the construction sector starting from April 12 when residential and childcare facility projects can recommence.

This return will then be kept under review until May 4 when Covid-19 infection rates allowing, a full return of the construction industry will be permitted.

Q: Was construction allowed before this announcement?

Non-essential construction projects were closed from January 8 in response to rising case numbers.

There was some exemptions for public infrastructure and social housing near completion. Criticism had met this decision due to the low number of outbreaks linked to construction sites.

An estimated 200,000 workers, linked directly or indirectly to the sector were impacted by the decision.

There were some exceptions made for public projects related to the pandemic, social housing projects near completion, essential maintenance work and education.

Q: What has the industry reaction been to the announcements?

The partial resumption of construction activity for residential projects from April 12 will see the return of 5,000 home building workers.

However, the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) has said it is "deeply disappointed" by the plans to ease restrictions for the sector.

It wants a full immediate return of the industry rather than a phased approach and said 20,000 workers will be left out of work until May 4.

The CIF said the government's approach is a "complete own goal" and that the industry has shown it can operate to a high standard of compliance.

"The industry has shown that it can operate at full capacity with minimal cases on-site.

"This decision extends the misery of unemployment on 20,000 workers unnecessarily in addition to costing the Exchequer millions," said CIF director general Tom Parlon.

CIF has called for the introduction of antigen testing at construction sites to speed up the sector's return.

The Irish Home Builder's Association has welcomed the government's announcement and said "We look forward to getting back to delivering much needed new homes.”

Q: Will the construction industry be subject to more restrictions in the future?

A new report on the construction industry has warned that limitations are likely to stay in place for the rest of the year including the number of workers present on a site.

Turner & Townsend, a quantity surveyor, and project planner said current Covid-19 restrictions mean clients and developers will have to continue factor in delays for their projects.

In the report, builders said current Covid-19 delays can extend the completion of a project by as much as four weeks.

Q: What does the government think of the industry's reaction?

Last night, Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien recognised the industry's compliance with Covid-19 public health guidelines and said there has been no evidence that construction sites have been a driver of infections.

However, Mr O'Brien said the decision was made to "curtail the movement of people" rather than stop a cause of coronavirus outbreaks.