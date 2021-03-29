February figures for passenger travel and bar sales highlight impact of Covid-19

Retail sales in Ireland jumped in February compared to the previous month but were significantly lower than a year previously.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show the overall volume of retail sales in February was 3.2% lower than February 2020, the last full month before the arrival of the coronavirus in Ireland and the implementation of restrictions.

The pub trade was most severely impacted declining more than 91% compared to last year, followed by a 63.6% fall in clothing, footwear and textiles, a 55% reduction in books, newspapers and stationery while department stores sales were down 45.2% and fuel down 20.4%.

The volume of electrical goods sold last month was up 33.% compared to last February, followed by hardware, paints and glass with a 25.6% increase and food, beverages and tobacco with a 24% increase.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the volume of sales last month increased by 13.9% in February compared to January, with an increase of 2.5 when the motor trade is excluded.

The CSO also published figure on air and sea travel numbers for February which show almost a 50% reduction in passenger numbers compared to January.

The 54,800 overseas passenger arrivals and 53,200 passenger departures last month compare with 1.2 million arrivals and departures in the same month of last year representing a 95% reduction.

"The Air and Sea Travel Statistics for February 2021 show a substantial fall in overseas travel compared to the preceding month," Gregg Patrick, Statistician with the CSO said.

"In February 2021, 54,800 overseas passengers arrived in Ireland, compared to 108,000 in January 2021, a decrease of 49.2%. In February 2021, 53,200 overseas passengers departed from Ireland, compared to 118,700 in January 2021, a decrease of 55.2%."