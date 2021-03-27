Farmers need to put themselves in the shoes of a virus to know how to defeat it...

Last week, I sat down to watch an episode of the highly entertaining series Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland.

I was enthralled, as the inimitable John Creedon explored the possibility that JRR Tolkein had named one of his best loved characters, Gollum, after a place in the Burren called Poll na gColm (pronounced Pollnagollum).

Descending into the darkness of this series of underground caves, Creedon was guided by an expert, as they travelled deeper and deeper into the subterranean system, with the surroundings getting progressively tighter and tighter.

It got me thinking what it would be like to be a virus being sucked in, in a breath of air.

The journey would be something similar to that being experienced by John Creedon.

Duntahane Veterinary Clinic

Having gone in through the opening of the nose or the mouth and entered the trachea (windpipe), the darkness would envelope me (the virus) as I descended through the bronchi, into the smaller bronchioles, and on into the smaller air sacs at the end of the line.

It is here, with my host not knowing what I was, I would start to multiply out of control, and wreak havoc, causing inflammation in the surrounding tissues.

The little colony that I had started would grow and spread from one air sac up and down the airways and into many other air sacs.

The host animal would struggle to breathe, and would develop a fever from the struggle.

Having taken over this poor animal’s lungs, some of us might escape back out through the passages and into the outside world again, only to be sucked in to some other unsuspecting neighbouring animal, to get lost again in a new set of undiscovered passageways, setting up another viral colony.

And so it would go on, with the virus spreading from one animal to the next until all the animals in the shed would become infected.

Eventually, the animals would develop antibodies against us and begin the fight back.

Our days would be numbered, unless the Pasteurella and Mannheimia bugs, that normally live in the area of the tonsils, at the back of the mouth, got wind that all was not well down along the passageways, and they too decided to invade the already damaged lung tissues.

Now, these are the real bad boys, and when they come into a place like that, they really wreck the joint.

The lung tissues get so damaged that they never recover.

The best that can be hoped for is that the problem is recognised, and help is summoned.

With the use of the correct antibiotic and anti-inflammatories, the tide might be stemmed, and the remaining bits of lung saved from destruction.

These animals would then have to survive on a smaller breathing apparatus than the normal healthy animal.

Obviously, they would not, and could not, thrive anything as well as the normal, healthy, unaffected animal.

It would become an uphill battle to get them to grow properly and, indeed, some may remain stunted for the rest of their lives.

So the thought then arises, as to why we do not vaccinate all our calves as early as we can with proven vaccines, designed to develop a mass of antibodies that can swamp and fight off the invading virus as it tries to enter through the nasal passages.

Given as early as one week of age, intra-nasal, live vaccines can give full protection against all the respiratory viruses in a matter of days.

Once the lungs are spared the trouble caused by the viruses, and do not become damaged, then the pasteurella and mannheimia know that the game is up, and they have no business going down into the lungs.

Happy days!

Paul Redmond, MVB, MRCVS, Cert DHH, works at Duntahane Veterinary Clinic, Fermoy.