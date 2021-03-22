Revenue to clawback €224m in temporary wage scheme overpayments

More than half of employers who availed of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) were overpaid and owe the revenue a combined €224m.

Figures show 66,500 employers have so far availed of TWSS support payments of €2.9bn in respect of 664,000 employees since its introduction on March 26 last year. For the first six weeks of the scheme, employers were paid a maximum of €410 in respect of each eligible employee. However, from May 4, the subsidy was based on each eligible employee’s average net weekly pay for January and February 2020.