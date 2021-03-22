Revenue to clawback €224m in temporary wage scheme overpayments

More than half of employers who availed of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) were overpaid and owe the revenue a combined €224m.
Figures show 66,500 employers have so far availed of TWSS support payments of €2.9bn in respect of 664,000 employees since its introduction on March 26 last year. For the first six weeks of the scheme, employers were paid a maximum of €410 in respect of each eligible employee. However, from May 4, the subsidy was based on each eligible employee’s average net weekly pay for January and February 2020.
At the time of joining the TWSS, employers made a declaration that they would repay any excess subsidy payments arising. Revenue said yesterday that 3% of employers are due additional subsidy payments worth approximately €1.4m, 41% have no balance payable but 56% have a combined total reconciliation amount of €224m. Approximately €90m of this has already been repaid to Revenue.
Head of Revenue’s Accountant General’s and Strategic Planning Division, Brian Boyle, said most employers will receive a notification to their ROS inbox advising them that their TWSS reconciliation information is available.
"Recognising the demands and challenges faced by employers and their tax agents in this current economic environment the reconciliation information is available to review and finalise until 30 June 2021," he said.