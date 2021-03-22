Central Bank says ongoing supports should be 'targeted and temporary'

Policies to support the Irish economy through the Covid crisis must continue in the short term but any ongoing spending should be targeted and temporary once the health risks diminish, the Central Bank has said.
An Economic Letter published by the Central Bank yesterday examines the impact the pandemic has had on the public finances. It notes that the supports introduced in Ireland were large compared to other European countries with the increase in primary government spending the second highest in the euro area.
However, the letter states the fiscal measures have mitigated the impact of the pandemic on households, firms and the broader economy. The Central Bank also said the policy response by the European Central Bank (ECB) also supported the Irish economy through the crisis by keeping borrowing costs at exceptionally low rates.
"Our estimates indicate that ECB monetary policy actions will boost the level of output in the euro area and in Ireland by around 1.4 per cent in 2021, relative to a scenario in which the ECB had not intervened," the letter states.
Maintaining supports beyond the reopening of the economy has been a key demand of business groups seeking continued VAT reductions and rates waivers amongst other supports while the Government has insisted businesses will not face a "cliff-edge" when it comes to the withdrawal of supports.
The Central Bank letter agrees that policy support will need to be maintained over the short term in order to stabilise the economy but said the focus of this support should shift to more targeted and forward-looking measures.
"As the crisis abates, spending on temporary Covid-19 supports such as the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) is likely to reduce in the coming years. Any continuing support via current expenditure should be temporary and targeted," the letter states.