Cork Business Awards to showcase region's top food

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will address Cork’s business community at the annual Cork Business Association's (CBA) Business of the Year Awards which takes place virtually this year on April 17.

Along with the awards, the event has always showcased Cork food and produce and this year, attendees can enjoy a Taste of the City at Home culinary experience through a collaboration between Cork’s top hotel chefs.

The dine-at-home experience for two, which will be available for collection from The Imperial Hotel on the day of the event, includes six courses from six different chefs that will not only showcase their individual creativity but will also use the best local produce that can be found in and around Cork. The chefs involved in the food experience are from the Metropole, the Imperial, the Cork International, the Kingsley, Nash19 and Vienna Woods.

Restaurateur and former CBA President Claire Nash who runs Nash 19 and who has been a leading organiser in Cork’s famous Long Table Dinner said: "The quality of the food will be on a par with the Long Table and will showcase our favourite local producers and the extraordinary talent of local chefs who are pushing the boundaries with their food."

The finalists for the business awards were announced this month and 7,000 public votes have already been received.

President of the Cork Business Association Eoin O Sullivan said: “The event will not only recognise businesses and individuals who have made an outstanding contribution over the past year, and those who have shown true resilience in one of the most difficult of trading years, but it will also be a stunning showcase of Cork produce and the amazing culinary talents of local chefs. They have put their creativity and their hearts into the dishes to make the menu truly unique.

Tickets are priced at €95 per person (€190 for the dinner for two) and are on a first-come, first-served basis. To book tickets or vote for the awards visit CBAAwards.ie

The President’s Taste of the City at Home Dinner includes:

Carpaccio of Waterfall Farm Beetroot, Roasted Almonds, Metropole Hotel

Ballycotton Seared Scallop & Crab remoulade, Smoked Salmon, Blas Caviar, Sea Asparagus, Imperial Hotel

Soup of Foraged Nettle and wild garlic, Bacon salt, Cork International Hotel

West Cork Angus, Filet of Beef Wellington, Fermented Barley, Celeriac & Black Garlic Puree, Morel Jus, The Kingsley

Cheeses, Mature Gubbeen & Ash Ardsallagh Goats, Fig Confit, Nash19

Rhubarb & Rosewater Posset, Gingerella & Pistachio Crumb, Cherry Flake, Apple Blossom Syrup, Cork’s Vienna Woods

Breads, Brown Soda & Sourdough, Alternative Bread Company

***

Champagne and Wine Pairing Irish Coffee, with Jameson, Mahers Fairtrade, Smothered with Glounn Cross Cream