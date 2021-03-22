Over a third of SMEs targeted by fraudsters

Research shows that 35% of SMEs were victims of fraud in the last 12 months, with bogus emailed invoices the main avenue of attack.
Over a third of SMEs targeted by fraudsters
Mon, 22 Mar, 2021 - 00:05
Geoff Percival

More than a third of Irish SMEs have been a target of fraud in the past 12 months, according to research from Bank of Ireland.

However, despite individual cases potentially costing the average SME nearly €4,000, as much as 60% of firms who have been targeted in the past year have not reported the case to either their bank or the gardaí.

The research shows that 35% of SMEs were victims of fraud in the last 12 months, with bogus emailed invoices the main avenue of attack. 

Bank of Ireland’s research also found that more than 75% of firms have not undertaken staff training on business fraud.

"The research shows a disparity between SME perceptions of their safety levels against fraud versus the actual training and processes they have in place,” said Edel McDermott, head of fraud at Bank of Ireland.

Chambers Ireland chief executive Ian Talbot said training is vital given challenges posed by remote working.

“The big focus for Chambers Ireland in the fight against fraud is to make our members aware of any new forms of fraud taking place and encouraging them to train their staff in the steps to protect their businesses from fraud. Many of the tactics fraudsters use are just new versions of old tricks," he said.

