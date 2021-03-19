Almost €12bn rolled out through pandemic support payments in past year

More than half of the €11.5bn was paid out via the Pandemic Unemployment Payment scheme as the country’s jobless rate skyrocketed due to the impact of the pandemic on businesses
Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys: 'The PUP has supported hundreds of thousands of workers, protecting them from a sudden shock to their incomes.'
 

Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 15:45
Geoff Percival

The Government has paid out almost €12bn in support payments since the onset of the Covid crisis a year ago, new figures from the Department of Social Protection show.

More than half of the €11.5bn was paid out via the Pandemic Unemployment Payment – or PUP – scheme as the country’s jobless rate skyrocketed due to the impact of the pandemic on businesses. 

There was a fall of nearly 8,300 people receiving the PUP last week, but more than €6.3bn has been paid out, through the scheme, to 850,000 people over the course of the past 12 months.

As of the end of February, the Covid-adjusted monthly unemployment rate stood at 24.8% and there were 186,702 people on the live register.

Just shy of 650,000 workers shared a combined €2.7bn from the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS). 

Since that was replaced by the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) – last September, a further €2.3bn has gone on supporting nearly 550,000 workers.

Citing research from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), the CSO and the Central Bank, the department said gross household incomes would have fallen by about 20% in the second quarter of last year if the likes of the PUP, TWSS and EWSS were not introduced.

“The PUP has supported hundreds of thousands of workers, protecting them from a sudden shock to their incomes," said Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys.

The Government has already confirmed that its Covid income support schemes will continue until at least the end of June, with the position thereafter being kept under review and any continuation to be considered over the coming months.

"Any changes that may be made after June will be informed by matters such as the trajectory of the virus and the status of the vaccination rollout programme," the department said.

