Oil price slump continues with 6% slide as Covid fears and rising dollar spur sell-off

'Crude prices are declining for a fifth consecutive day as concerns grow that Europe won’t have a regular summer', says analyst
A slowdown in vaccination programmes in Europe and the prospect of more restrictions to control the coronavirus have tempered expectations for a recovery in fuel use.

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 18:47
Scott DiSavino

Oil prices sunk for a fifth day in a row to their lowest in two weeks on growing worries about rising Covid cases in Europe and the strengthening US dollar that hurts the value of oil.

Brent crude prices fell $3.74, or 5.5%, to $64.26 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $3.80, or 5.9%, to $60.80.

That puts WTI on track for its lowest close since March 2 and Brent on track for its lowest close since March 3. 

It would be the longest losing streak for WTI since February 2020 and for Brent since September 2020.

“Crude prices are declining for a fifth consecutive day as concerns grow that Europe won’t have a regular summer,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York, noting “Europe is seeing a third straight week of rising Covid-19 cases and with vaccination hurdles remaining in place”.

A rise in the value of the dollar after the US Federal Reserve meeting has also contributed to the oil sell-off. 

A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

In Saudi Arabia, crude oil exports rose in January to the highest since April 2020.

•Reuters

Pyramid schemes: If it sounds too good to be true, that's because it is

Ratings giant Fitch sees Irish bank bad loans rising and State's credit guarantee scheme failing
Lagarde: ECB's Covid rescue plan may take more time to materialise
GB suppliers deciding that trading in NI is now 'too much hassle'
