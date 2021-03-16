“EVERYONE will have to diversify to adapt to what the new normal is. I don’t think the vaccine will be all-saving.”

Those were the words of Limerick publican Jack Costello of the family-run Locke Bar as it marks the one-year anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is one of hundreds of thousands of businesses and organisations severely impacted by the virus and examining what the future will hold.

Jack Costello said things would never go back to the way they were pre-Covid. “Even when we do reopen, I think it’s clear that social distancing will be around for a while. Will people ever be comfortable going into packed pubs again? I’m not sure. It’s been a year and people’s habits have changed and it will take time to change back and might not at all.”

A busy Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork when non-essential retail was open last year. Picture: Larry Cummins

After then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the closure of schools and colleges on March 12 along with a ban on large gatherings, the Government took the next step on March 15 by ordering all bars to shut. However, at that stage, many premises were already closed in order to protect their staff and customers.

We closed on March 14 due to the uncertainty of the situation. At the time did we think we would be closed for 12 months? Definitely not.”

What followed for businesses like The Locke was 12 months of social distancing, lockdowns, restrictions, reopenings, event cancellations and false dawns. There is a renewed hope that the rollout of the vaccination programme can provide some light at the end of the tunnel but few businesses expect things to go back to the way they were in 2019.

Pam O’Regan of Saville Menswear in Cork city said fashion was one of the worst-hit sectors. The surge in business moving online resulted in the loss of major retailers, with Cork’s Patrick Street severely impacted, witnessing the departure of high-profile units such as Debenhams.

Jim and Pam O'Regan of Saville preparing for the re-opening in Cork City at the end of the first lockdown last June. Picture: Denis Minihane

However, she said the two reopenings they had last year highlighted the pent-up demand there is among the public to return to the shops, bars and restaurants.

“We saw it last summer and again at Christmas. There was a huge pent-up demand and we were very busy even with the restrictions we had. People are dying to get back out there and they will again once the current lockdown is lifted. We are very much people-focused and pride ourselves on giving,” she said.

“There is no doubt the landscape will change as a result of this and things will be different.

“Retail took a terrible hit.”

However the loss of those big retailers means there is an opportunity for there for local businesses to fill the gap. Covid has made people think twice about how they spend their money and want to support local.”

The pandemic has forced all businesses to reconsider the way they operate, the products they offer and how they reach their customers.

Mr Costello said they took the decision to open a burger bar.

“One of the reasons we tried to diversify is to keep those who were on full-time wages employed. The PUP is fine for young people but for a person with a family and a mortgage to pay, trying to survive is difficult. We have been able to keep 10 people in full-time employment through takeaways.

“However, not every bar can do that.

“Particularly rural pubs would not have the means or facilities for such an operation and puts them under huge pressure. It would be a huge loss to this country if we were to lose establishments like that.”

“Perhaps for a lot of rural pubs, this will be the nail in their coffin. For some staying open was almost a hobby. They might decide it’s not worth it.”

Ms O’Regan said they operated a click and collect service and are planning a website but cautioned against a complete overhaul in their business model.

“People demand that personal touch that businesses like this provide. That will never change. We have people contacting us about their weddings and other important events. They are eager for us to reopen so they can shop again.”

THERE is hope that the current lockdowns will be lifted permanently once the case numbers fall low enough.

However, both Mr Costello and Ms O’Regan said Government supports would be essential if businesses are to survive into the future.

“We will continue to need everything they can give us. The tap cannot just be turned back on overnight,” Ms O’Regan said, pointing to supports such as the waiver in commercial rates as essential.

“There are a lot of challenges to reopening, “ Mr Costello said. “When we reopened twice last year it was not that easy to recruit the people necessary.

"When we reopen again, the industry will have changed and it will take a while back to 2019 sales. The Government have supported us as an industry but will have to continue to help. Can’t just say open up and then you are grand. They cannot switch off the support,” Mr Costello said.

“We are all eager to get back to work. I just hope there won’t be too many casualties.”