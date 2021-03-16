Central Bank reviews 'challenging' documentation for distressed borrowers in arrears         

The Central Bank is reviewing but not scrapping the "challenging" requirement for banks to collect pages of documentation from distressed borrowers when they fall behind in repaying loans.

Mortgage brokers have said the huge rise in unemployment in the past year and the increase in arrears in both mortgage and unsecured loans showed the weaknesses of banks reviewing payment arrears on a case-by-case basis.

The requirement for distressed borrowers coming off Covid payment breaks to fill in pages of documentation and provide a substantial number of income and loan documents has long been criticised as too onerous by debt advisers.

Ireland still has a large number of households that remain in arrears after the financial crisis of over a decade ago. Banks have been supported in their policy of selling large amounts of soured mortgage loans to US investment funds, the so-called vulture funds.

However, the Central Bank director general of financial conduct, Derville Rowland, has said the findings from a review of the requirements for distressed borrowers under the so-called standard financial statement (SFS) will be implemented.

“From their experience and feedback, it is clear that borrowers sometimes find the standard financial statement, used to gather financial information from those experiencing financial distress, to be a challenging document to complete," Ms Rowland told the banks’ business group, Banking and Payments Federation Ireland.

"We brought together a working group of stakeholders with experience in assisting borrowers in distress to listen and address these challenges,” she said.

Less information

The review will mean that distressed borrowers will need to supply less information, “while still ensuring that the SFS continues to fulfil its primary purpose of providing a comprehensive basis for a firm to undertake an assessment of the borrower’s individual circumstances”, she said.

On the Davy scandal, Ms Rowland said the Central Bank would continue to take action against financial firms that fail consumers and investors.

"The Central Bank is currently progressing cases against both firms and individuals under the administrative sanctions procedure and the fitness and probity regime," she said.