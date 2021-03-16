Ireland may be benefiting from shift in jobseekers following Brexit

Job seekers from other EU countries are showing an increased interest in positions in Ireland, indicating a potential shift away from interest in working in the UK post-Brexit.

Data from jobs website Indeed shows an increased interest in roles in Ireland in areas like media, pharmacy and the social sciences, but a decline for the UK. Many of these are roles where jobseekers could find it harder to obtain work visas under the UK’s new immigration regime, which ends freedom of movement and requires applicants to meet certain skill and salary thresholds.