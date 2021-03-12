Crude oil at $70 a barrel points to further increases in Irish energy bills in pipeline

The price of crude oil hovered at $70 a barrel, supported by production cuts by major oil producers and optimism about a demand recovery in the second half of the year, and signalling more pain to come for Irish households and businesses.

The global Brent benchmark is on track to end the week flat after prices touched a 13-month high on Monday, following seven straight weeks of gains.

"Demand for risky assets such as oil continues to be buoyed by the White House relief package and an almost daily flow of optimistic vaccine headlines," said Ritterbusch and Associates president Jim Ritterbusch.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) forecast a stronger oil demand recovery this year, weighted to the second half.

Opec, Russia and its allies decided last week to maintain its output curbs almost unchanged.

In Ireland, Flogas became the latest energy retailer to announce price increases in natural gas and electricity.

Its changes will take effect from April 12.

"We’re well and truly back in a period of rising energy prices," said Daragh Cassidy at price comparison site Bonkers.ie.

Price increase

He said Flogas was the sixth supplier to announce a price increase in the last two weeks "following recent price hike announcements by SSE Airtricity, Pinergy, Glowpower, Energia and Panda Power".

"These increases are hugely frustrating for consumers as they come at a time when energy demand in the home is at record levels due to lockdown," Mr Cassidy said.

"It always takes a brave person to bet on the future price of energy as the price of gas, and to a lesser extent coal, which make up a large part of our energy generation, can be so volatile. But with the world economy slowly recovering from the effects of the pandemic, it does seem like the demand for energy is only going to increase and therefore put upward pressure on prices in the medium term," he said.

Paul Kenny, general manager, at Flogas Energy, said the price increases were inevitable because of the rise in wholesale prices.

“We have kept our promise to freeze and reduce prices throughout the winter months, but increases are necessary due to the same rising wholesale and network costs that have affected all suppliers," Mr Kenny said.

"We are keeping our prices as competitive as possible for our customers and will be reviewing as the market improves. We are also committed to offering carbon-neutral energy alternatives like our award-winning Flogas Green Future Gas,” he said.

Meanwhile, US drillers are also holding back, cutting the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for the first time since November, according to data from energy services firm Baker Hughes.

Stronger-than-expected rebound

"The stronger-than-expected rebound in the second half of this year implies that the global economy and hence oil demand outlook is close to shaking off its Covid woes," PVM analysts said.

RBC Capital analysts said the fundamentals for summer gasoline was the most bullish in nearly a decade.

Sustained higher oil prices are expected to encourage US producers to increase output, which could eventually weigh on prices, JP Morgan analysts wrote.