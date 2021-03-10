Cork has no 'shortage of ambition' but investment must be made - Chamber

It is essential that investment in major capital projects in Cork continue to be increased in the wake of the pandemic the Cork Chamber President has told the government.

Paula Cogan said that if the city and wider economic region is to remain globally competitive and fulfil its role nationally as set out in the National Planning Framework (NPF), a significant investment that is focused and targeted to unlock the region’s potential is required. In a recent submission to the National Development Plan (NDP) review, Cork Chamber recommended a ‘most ambitious’ approach must be taken to capital investment spending for the region.

Computer-generated image of the Cork LUAS system as part of the CMATS plan. The Chamber said it was essential that its design and planning are progressed with urgency.

The Chamber identified priority areas for capital investment focussed on quality of life and economic resilience including the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS), regional and international connectivity, housing, health, culture, education & innovation, renewable energy, water, and climate mitigation to secure the region’s global competitive standing.

“If Cork is to fulfil its role as an economic growth centre for Ireland, government must align capital investment with the National Planning Framework (NPF) and the goals set out in Ireland 2040," Ms Cogan said.

In their submission, the Chamber said it was essential that all streams of the CMATS are progressed with urgency through design and planning to allow for final investment decisions.

The CMATS plan will overall the city and wider region's transport network. A light rail system linking Ballincollig to Mahon through the city centre and Cork Docklands is amongst its key recommendations.

The Chamber also said that international connectivity from Cork Airport has been severely curtailed by the pandemic. "Significant capital investment is required to ensure that the infrastructure, including the runway is poised for the return of significant volume. Research tells us that full recovery will take up to five years in the sector and Cork Airport must be supported by multi-year operational and capitals supports under the Regional Airports Capex Programme," the submission states.

The main runway at Cork Airport, which is to undergo complete reconstruction this year.

In the wake of Brexit, the document also notes the increased connectivity from the Port of Cork with new routes to the US, Belgium and France proving market demand. "Investment in Customs and Border infrastructure at the Port would deliver a major boost in operational potential as new patterns continue to be established post EU-UK TCA."

Cork Chamber also raised concerns about accommodation and the plans to significantly grow the city's population by 2040. "The lack of viability of apartments continues to be a major challenge for the delivery of density targets set out in Ireland 2040, consigning the region exclusively to reliance on lower density models of development," the submission states.

"It is also a significant economic inhibitor, damaging talent attraction, regeneration and the quality of life appeal of the region." The Chamber said housing commitments such as Help to Buy and Shared Ownership must continue to be pursued by the Government.

Ms Cogan said there is no shortage of vision or ambition for Cork. "It is the role of government to now ensure that the plans are met with appropriate financial structures. From CMATS to the development of new hospital infrastructure, the demands of a region on a clear growth trajectory must be met with vigour.”

“In the wake of the current pandemic and the infrastructural deficit created by the severe austerity measures triggered by the 2008 economic crash, it is essential that investment in capital projects continues to be increased to meet capacity constraints. There is also significant economic stimulus associated with capital expenditure, providing the most proactive and legacy inducing form of government support available.”

Conor Healy Cork Chamber CEO said: “Failure to invest appropriately, will lead to serious capacity constraints that will damage economic resilience and recovery. Priority given to capital expenditure would also support the NPF objective of delivering infrastructure-led development. This approach would provide Ireland with an opportunity to apply international best practice to the development of our cities and towns as attractive places to live.”

The Chamber submission acknowledges that, in alignment with the NPF, the NDP provides spatial and investment policy certainty to the region, creating a predictable environment in which commercial investment decisions can be made. However, it says, delays in the delivery of significant projects damage business confidence.

Conor Healy commented further “Government must now acknowledge impediments to the vision of Ireland 2040, such as apartment viability and affordability, suitable water infrastructure, URDF funding, planning and the speed of appeals mechanisms. At the same time it must progress solutions, as delivery on the ground is the benchmark that matters. Without this, the credibility of the plan will be undermined over time.”