Covid responders shortlisted for Champion of Cork award

Central Cork figures who responded to the Covid-19 pandemic have been shortlisted for the Cork Business Association's Champion of Cork Award.
Liam Casey, the founder and CEO of PCH International, is nominated for the key role he played in bringing vital personal protective equipment (PPE) from China to Ireland in 2020, and for his outstanding career success. Professor Mary Horgan is nominated for her outstanding contribution to health care, in particular for her role in the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Patrick Seigne, a consultant in Cork University Hospital ICU, is also nominated for his extraordinary efforts to unite ICU staff nationwide to raise €120,000 for four charities supporting those most impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
A wide range of Cork businesses have also been shortlisted for awards and for the first time and the public is being invited to have a say by voting for their overall winners in each category on CBAAwards.ie.
Nominations are also being invited for consideration for the overall Cork Business of the Year awards for a large business and SME.
The overall winners will be announced at their President’s Dinner and Awards Ceremony, which will be held virtually this year on Saturday, April 17.
The Awards, which are run in partnership with sponsors JCD and Centra, event partner Peninsula, and media partner The Irish Examiner, recognise the outstanding contribution of businesses and individuals working diligently across varied sectors of business in Cork City.
President of the Cork Business Association, Eoin O’Sullivan, said: “This year we received a record number of entrants and I would like to congratulate each of our very deserving finalists. To be a finalist any year is a wonderful achievement, but especially this year."
"The businesses shortlisted have demonstrated true resilience and innovation in one of the most difficult trading years in our history. I wish everyone the very best of luck on the night and would like to sincerely thank all of our sponsors, in particular our award sponsors JCD and Centra, our event sponsor Peninsula, and our media partner The Irish Examiner.”
