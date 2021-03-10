Covid responders shortlisted for Champion of Cork award

For the first time, the public is invited to have a say by voting for their overall winners in each category
Covid responders shortlisted for Champion of Cork award

Eoin O'Sullivan, president of Cork Business Association launching the Cork Business of the Year awards. Picture Denis Minihane.

Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 06:00
Aisling Kiernan

Central Cork figures who responded to the Covid-19 pandemic have been shortlisted for the Cork Business Association's Champion of Cork Award.

Liam Casey, the founder and CEO of PCH International, is nominated for the key role he played in bringing vital personal protective equipment (PPE) from China to Ireland in 2020, and for his outstanding career success. Professor Mary Horgan is nominated for her outstanding contribution to health care, in particular for her role in the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Patrick Seigne, a consultant in Cork University Hospital ICU, is also nominated for his extraordinary efforts to unite ICU staff nationwide to raise €120,000 for four charities supporting those most impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A wide range of Cork businesses have also been shortlisted for awards and for the first time and the public is being invited to have a say by voting for their overall winners in each category on CBAAwards.ie.

Nominations are also being invited for consideration for the overall Cork Business of the Year awards for a large business and SME.

The overall winners will be announced at their President’s Dinner and Awards Ceremony, which will be held virtually this year on Saturday, April 17.

The Awards, which are run in partnership with sponsors JCD and Centra, event partner Peninsula, and media partner The Irish Examiner, recognise the outstanding contribution of businesses and individuals working diligently across varied sectors of business in Cork City.

President of the Cork Business Association, Eoin O’Sullivan, said: “This year we received a record number of entrants and I would like to congratulate each of our very deserving finalists. To be a finalist any year is a wonderful achievement, but especially this year."

"The businesses shortlisted have demonstrated true resilience and innovation in one of the most difficult trading years in our history. I wish everyone the very best of luck on the night and would like to sincerely thank all of our sponsors, in particular our award sponsors JCD and Centra, our event sponsor Peninsula, and our media partner The Irish Examiner.”

Covid Resilience and Innovation, sponsored by Failte Ireland

Trigon Group

Event Plan

Mervue Laboratories

Best New Business in Cork, sponsored by LEO Cork City

The Dean Cork 

Princes St Eat on the Street

Healy Communications

Best Cork Family Business, sponsored by AIB Cork’s

Vienna Woods Hotel 

Diana O Mahony jewellers 

The Castle Inn 

Cork’s Vienna Woods hotel 

Best Cork Hotel, sponsored by M&P O Sullivan 

The Kingsley 

The Montenotte 

Hayfield Manor

Best Cork Restaurant, sponsored by The English Market 

The Glass Curtain 

Greenes 

Tequila Jacks 

Best Cork Café, sponsored by The English Market 

Izz Café 

Yumm Café 

The Workshop Cork 

Best Cork VFI Pub, sponsored by Vintners Federation Cork 

Clancy’s Cork 

Cask 

Barry’s of Douglas 

Best Cork Retail Business, sponsored by Cork City Council 

Kilkenny Shop 

Household Linens 

Redchurch Menswear 

Best Tourism Art Event, sponsored by IHF Cork 

Royal Cork Yacht Club, Cork300 

Princes Street Eat on the Street 

Cork’s Vienna Woods 

Best Professional Services Business, sponsored by ETC PR & Marketing 

Breakthrough Cancer Research 

Global Shares 

B2B Signs & Print 

Best Cork Digital Business, sponsored by B2B Signs and B2B Print 

Cork’s RedFM 

Fota Island Resort 

Hopkins Communications

More in this section

Biden's turbocharged US economy risks leaving Europe behind Biden's turbocharged US economy risks leaving Europe behind
File Photo PEOPLE ARE BEING warned to be alert against a phishing scam involving fraudulent emails and texts Aillwee Caves makes settlement with the Revenue in latest tax defaulters' list
New Chamber President speaks of 'serious challenges' for Limerick New Chamber President speaks of 'serious challenges' for Limerick
munster business
Covid responders shortlisted for Champion of Cork award

Shares in J&J rise despite 'possible complications in vaccine for EU'       

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices