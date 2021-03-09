Aillwee Caves makes settlement with the Revenue in latest tax defaulters' list

A company director in Dublin has topped the latest list of tax defaulters making a settlement with the Revenue for €5.8m.
John Milton with an address at 3 Garville Place, Garville Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin 6 was the subject of an audit for the under-declaration of Income Tax and was ordered to pay €2.4m in taxes, €2.7m in interest and more than €720,000 in penalties. The Revenue said that the entire settlement amount remained unpaid as of December 31.
Other settlements include a tour operator company Aillwee Cave Company Ltd in Ballyvaughan, Co.Clare which made a total settlement of €248,709 in a Revenue case for under-declaration of PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT. None of the settlement remains unpaid.
Public relations consultant John Michael Drummey who trades as John Drummey Communications with an address at 11 Woodlands, Oakpark, Tralee, Co. Kerry had a settlement of €103,229 following an audit for under-declaration of Income Tax and VAT. None of the settlement remains unpaid.
The Revenue has published details of 32 cases totalling €16.9m in settlements covering the period from October 1 and December 31. 17 cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000 of which six exceeded €500,000 and three exceeded €1m.
Fuel retailer and wholesaler Gaboto Ltd which is now in liquidation and with an address at Trinity House, Charleston Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 had the second largest settlement of €4.3m for non-declaration of Excise Duty and under-declaration of VAT. Another fuel retailer O'Reilly Graiguecullen Oil Limited of Maryborough Street, Graiguecullen, Carlow had a settlement of €1.1m following an audit case for under-declaration of Corporation Tax, PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT. Both settlements remained unpaid as of December 31.
Bernard Murphy a publican from 10 Oakfield View, Glanmire, Co. Cork had a settlement following an audit for under-declaration of Income Tax and VAT, none of which remains unpaid.