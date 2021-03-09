Aillwee Caves makes settlement with the Revenue in latest tax defaulters' list

A company director in Dublin has topped the latest list of tax defaulters making a settlement with the Revenue for €5.8m.

John Milton with an address at 3 Garville Place, Garville Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin 6 was the subject of an audit for the under-declaration of Income Tax and was ordered to pay €2.4m in taxes, €2.7m in interest and more than €720,000 in penalties. The Revenue said that the entire settlement amount remained unpaid as of December 31.