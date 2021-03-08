Surveys show the impact Covid is having on women in business

Restrictions introduced to curb the spread of Covid-19 have heightened several pre-existing obstacles for female businesswomen, according to new surveys from Chambers Ireland and Network Ireland.

More than half (57%) of Irish female entrepreneurs surveyed by Chambers Ireland said remote working made it more difficult to carry out their caring and home duties, compared to 46% of their European counterparts. Just over half (52%) of Irish respondents also said the pandemic has had “a strong to severe” impact on their work/life balance.