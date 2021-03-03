Donohoe 'missing the point' on Stay and Spend amid calls for change

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is “missing the point” by excluding closed restaurants that are having to rely on takeaway services to generate income from the Government’s heavily criticised Stay and Spend scheme, tax experts have said.

Launched as part of last July’s stimulus package and valued at €270m, the scheme is aimed at getting people to spend more on domestic tourism and hospitality. It allows for customers to spend up to €625 in restaurants and hotels and reclaim the money through a tax credit from Revenue.