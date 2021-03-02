Broker Davy slapped with €4.1m fine for failure to supervise group of 16 of its staff in personal account dealing           

The Central Bank has slapped a €4.1m fine on Davy for its failure to supervise a group of 16 of its own employees in their personal account dealings in the sale of Anglo Irish bonds for a client of the firm in late 2014.

The fine is the largest ever imposed in Ireland on a stockbroker and reflects the seriousness of the offences and mark a further stain on the financial services industry here from a matter that came out of the boom and bust period in recent decades.

The Central Bank said it was sending out a message beyond Davy and to the wider market about the need for investment firms to strictly supervise potential conflicts of interest that can arise from personal account dealings by their staff on behalf of clients and investors.

The record fine was imposed after the regulator launched an investigation six years ago and came after “Davy prioritised facilitating an opportunity for the consortium to make a personal financial gain over ensuring that it was complying with its regulatory obligations”, the Central Bank said.

The Central Bank did not identify the client or the nature of the deal that Davy was working on, nor did it name what it called “the consortium” of 16 employees at Davy, including a group of senior executives, who were involved in the transaction.

However, it emerged in 2017 that the Central Bank was investigating Davy over its involvement in the sale of the Anglo Irish bonds by property developer Patrick Kearney. Mr Kearney had alleged Davy gave him advice that led him to sell the bonds at too low a price. The dispute was subsequently settled.

The Central Bank said on Tuesday that its investigation revealed weak controls by Davy in “conflicts of interest management and personal account dealing”. It said that the transaction was completed in November 2014 and a few months later, following publicity about the case, that Davy failed to disclose the full details to the Central Bank. “This lack of candour was treated as an aggravating factor in this case,” the regulator said.

It found that Davy had failed to discover whether a conflict of interest had occurred. Employees were given too much discretion in deciding whether there were conflicts of interests when dealing on their own accounts, it said.

“Whilst Davy did have a conflicts of interest policy, employees were permitted to decide whether transactions in which they had an interest could give rise to a conflict of interest on a case-by-case basis, without independent oversight and without a requirement to keep a record of steps taken,” the Central Bank said.

The fine of €4.1m was imposed under the EU’s Markets in Financial Instruments Regulations, widely known as MiFid. The fine was reduced from €5.9m, or by 30%, under the settlement process. Davy was fined €50,000 for Mifid breaches in 2011. Before the latest breaches, the largest fine of €1.6m under Mifid had been imposed on Bank of Ireland Private Banking.

“In deciding at the outset whether the transaction was permissible, Davy’s primary focus should have been to identify whether any conflict of interest arose between the consortium and the client. Davy failed to do this properly because the only cursory discussion of this issue was by senior individuals who intended to participate in the transaction and were therefore not impartial. In effect, this amounted to no consideration of the issue at all by Davy,” the regulator said.

The Central Bank also ruled that the consortium of 16 “circumvented” Davy’s framework over personal account dealing and conflicts of interest because the broker only learned about the case when the details became public in early 2015. It also found that Davy failed to tell its compliance oversight about the transaction.

“The Central Bank’s investigation found that Davy fell well below the standard required in meeting its regulatory obligations in relation to conflicts of interest and personal account dealing,” said Seána Cunningham, the director of enforcement at the Central Bank.

“In permitting a group of employees to pursue a personal investment opportunity, conflicts of interest were not properly considered, the rules in place in relation to personal account dealing were easily sidestepped and Davy’s compliance function was kept in the dark,” she said.