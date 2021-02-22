Oil price to surge as global consumption 'to return to pre-virus levels by late July'

The price of crude oil extended its rally as the dollar dropped and Goldman Sachs predicted global demand would recover faster than supply.

Futures in New York gained the most intraday in nearly three weeks.

Goldman sees the price of the global benchmark Brent reaching $75 a barrel as consumption continues to recover faster than supply from Opec and its allies, as well as shale.

A weakening dollar is also helping support prices, boosting the appeal for commodities priced in the currency.

“The Saudis have succeeded in pushing US oil prices back above $60 a barrel, and it’s going to hold there,” said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy and Economic Research. That’ll likely be the case unless there’s a real surge in US shale production, "which seems unlikely”, he said.

The price of Brent for April settlement climbed $1.60 to $64.51 a barrel, in the latest session.

Crude has gained more than 25% this year after a January pledge from Saudi Arabia to deepen production curbs turbocharged a rally triggered by Covid-19 vaccine breakthroughs.

Crude oil stored at sea fell to an 11-month low last week, according to Vortexa, in another sign of dwindling supplies.

The surging price of crude comes at an unfortunate time for Irish households and businesses, as the strict lockdown here appears to be going to extend into the spring, much longer than in Britain and other parts of Europe.

It takes a relatively small period of time, perhaps as little as two weeks, for higher global Brent crude prices to be reflected in retail prices at Irish forecourts, and longer for household energy bills to rise.

Irish households were at least protected during the worst of the pandemic last year as heating bills fell as Brent crude prices slumped.

However, the prospects for the rollout of vaccines to spur economic recovery and in turn to drive the demand for oil has helped to push the price of global crude oil back up in recent weeks.

Saudi Arabia and Russia, meanwhile, are heading toward a meeting of the alliance of Opec producers and others next week with differing opinions on whether to add more supply to the market in April.

The kingdom wants to hold output steady, according to delegates, but Moscow is indicating that it still wants to proceed with an increase.

Goldman is predicting Brent will reach $70 a barrel in the second quarter and $75 in the following three months, $10 above its previous forecasts, according to its latest research.

Consumption will return to pre-virus levels by late July, while output from major producers will remain “highly inelastic” to the rising prices, the bank said.

Iran and the US, meanwhile, have been sparring over how to revive a nuclear deal, reflecting the challenge ahead for President Joe Biden even as nuclear inspectors persuaded Iran to temporarily allow some wider monitoring.

Tehran this weekend renewed demands that the US administration rejoin the accord and lift crippling sanctions on the Iranian economy before talks can resume.

• Bloomberg and Irish Examiner