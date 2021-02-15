New Chair of the Shannon Group tasked with leading the post Covid recovery

The former Chief Executive of agribusiness firm Aurivo Aaron Forde has been named the new Chair of the Board of the Shannon Group.

The announcement was made yesterday by the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan TD. Mr Forde takes over the role from Rose Hynes who has been appointed the interim chair of the Irish Aviation Authority. He will join the Board for a period of five-years and take up the position following his appearance before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications Networks.