New Chair of the Shannon Group tasked with leading the post Covid recovery

Aaron Forde led Aurivo for 16 years until he stepped down in 2019
Former Ornua chair Aaron Forde has been appointed Chair of the Shannon Group for a five-year term.

Mon, 15 Feb, 2021 - 13:38
Alan Healy

The former Chief Executive of agribusiness firm Aurivo Aaron Forde has been named the new Chair of the Board of the Shannon Group.

The announcement was made yesterday by the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan TD. Mr Forde takes over the role from Rose Hynes who has been appointed the interim chair of the Irish Aviation Authority. He will join the Board for a period of five-years and take up the position following his appearance before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications Networks.

The Shannon Group is responsible for Shannon Airport and also owns and manages a number of commercial properties. It also operates a number of tourist attractions including Bunratty Castle, King John's Castle and manages the GPO Witness History Museum in Dublin.

Pre-Covid, its activities supported over 46,000 jobs, generated an economic impact of €3.6bn per year, contributing €1.1bn in Exchequer returns.

Mr Forde led Aurivo for 16 years until he stepped down in 2019 when the company recorded a turnover of €446m and employed 650 people. He also has previous board experience as Chairman of Ornua, the Sligo Economic Forum, IBEC, Mid-west radio and the External Advisory Board of Institute of Technology, Sligo. He is also a director of a number of private companies and An Bord Iascaigh Mhara.

Mr Forde said he was excited to offer his experience to Shannon Group which, prior to Covid, had been playing a vital role within the regional and national economy. "I look forward to working with all at Shannon Group so that we can chart recovery and build back better and stronger," he said.

Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said welcomed Mr Forde saying they looked forward to working with him and the fellow Board Directors to implement a recovery strategy in the wake of the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. 

