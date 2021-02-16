Fashion showcases lose out on €500m in cities from Milan to London and New York

Each year over four weeks in February and March, thousands of fashion executives, celebrities, influencers, and models hopscotch between the world’s style capitals to attend runway shows.

Attached to them is a multimillion economy that pumps both investment and tourist spending into New York, London, Paris, and Milan.

For the second season in a row, all of that has been erased by the pandemic. Almost all shows will be virtual, as they were last September. All told, the four cities could miss out on more than €500m in economic activity this season.

In New York, not long after last February’s shows ended, New York City became the epicentre of the global coronavirus pandemic, leaving tens of thousands dead.

But more than 100 events since the weekend are on the fashion calendar, from panels to presentations on live-streams and a few runway shows that actually include physical elements.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America said it expects business this spring to be tougher than last autumn.

In London, it’s been a mixed start of the year, with a more easily transmitted virus variant forcing a third lockdown while the vaccine rollout raises hopes that another catastrophic surge can be avoided. The British Fashion Council is holding a digital-only event starting this Friday that will showcase both women and menswear by 95 designers — with names including Victoria Beckham.

Back in 2011, nightclub owner Carlo Carello organised Roberto Cavalli’s fashion week party at the Battersea Power Station. He’s had to fire 80% of the staff at the Raffles club, an iconic venue in the posh Chelsea neighbourhood.

Making things worse is another malaise looming over the UK fashion industry is Brexit.

A model walks the runway during the Prada fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week in February, 2020.

When this year’s fashion shows begin in Milan later this month, they will be fully digital, apart from a few presentations where a limited number of buyers and media have been invited to watch, socially distanced. Opening night will be an Instagram live party with a DJ set instead of an in-person blowout in a city that suffered some of the pandemic’s worst loss of life last spring.

To keep the city involved — and to allow passersby to watch live shows by icons such as Armani, Prada, Fendi, and Dolce & Gabbana — the Italian Fashion Chamber will put up big screens in strategic locations across central Milan.

“It will be a symbolic gesture,” said Carlo Capasa, the chamber’s chairman and chief executive.

Bloomberg