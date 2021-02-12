European airport traffic back to 1995 levels

Europe’s airports lost 1.72 billion passengers last year falling more than 70% due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Figures from the European airport trade association, ACI Europe shows just 728 million passengers in 2020 compared to 2.4 billion passengers in the previous year.

In the final three months of 2020, airports in Ireland, Austria, Czech Republic, Finland and Hungary were amongst the worst affected seeing traffic fall by more than 90%.

EU airports lost more passengers compared to non-EU ones due to the smaller size of their domestic markets and tighter lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed across the continent.

The data shows all segments of the airport industry were almost equally impacted last year in terms of passenger traffic losses, from major airports like Heathrow, Charles De Gaulle, Schiphol and Frankfurt at more than 70% to smaller regionals at 69%.

Olivier Jankovec, Director General of ACI Europe said traffic levels were back to those last seen in 1995 and called for more financial supports. "No industry can on its own withstand such a shock. While some States have taken steps to financially support their airports, only €2.2 billion has so far been earmarked for that purpose in Europe. This is less than 8% of the revenues airports lost last year.”

"With further decreases in traffic over the past weeks and no recovery in sight, more needs to be done. Helping out airports is essential to rebuild air connectivity and effectively support local and regional communities and tourism," he said.

The report said freight traffic at European airports fell by 11.8% in 2020 compared to the previous year, with the loss almost equally distributed between EU airports and non-EU airports. The recovery in freight traffic accelerated as of last September, with December seeing a marginally positive result (+0%).

The challenge airports face is mirrored by the airline industry. Air Canada is the latest airline to publish its accounts for 2020 reporting a loss for 2020 of €3.01bn. The airline last year cut more than 50% of its workforce, or 20,000 jobs and is negotiating with the Liberal government for sector aid.

Separately, UK leisure airline Jet2 raised €482m in new equity, adding to its cash reserves with travel virtually shuttered. “We estimate that Jet2 can now endure a no-flying scenario for over 12 months,” Jefferies analysts Becky Lane and James Wheatcroft wrote in a note to clients Friday.