'Victorious' small businesses emerge from National Enterprise Awards

Bevcraft, a Westmeath mobile canning company that has become the largest craft beer canning company in Europe has taken the top prize at this year’s National Enterprise Awards, which took place this evening during a virtual ceremony from Dublin’s Mansion House.

The awards, which are an initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) to celebrate the achievements of small businesses and foster entrepreneurship across the country, are now in their 22nd year and were held virtually this year for the first time in their history.

Damien English, Minister for Business, Employment and Retail, announced the winners from the Mansion House where over 30 finalists from around the country watched in anticipation.

Minister of State for Employment Affairs and Retail Businesses, Damien English announced the winners of this year's National Enterprise Awards in a virtual ceremony from Dublin's Mansion House. Picture: Gareth Chaney, Collins.

Other regional businesses that emerged victorious included: The Artisan Pizza Company, Dublin Region; Odyssey Studios, South West Region; QPQ, MidWest Region; Submit Software Solutions, South Region; Irish Fluid Controls, South East Region; Dromod Boxty, North West Region; Qualitas Electronics, North East Region; and Armour Interactive, West Region.

The Best Export Award went to Kianda Technologies while Lidan Designs took the Future Focus Award and the Innovation Award winner was VRAI - a tech company that provides virtual reality training similuations to companies who work in remote or dangerous areas.

The Brexit Ready Award went to Knockanore Farmhouse Cheese and the Pivot Award winner on the night was WowWee.ie

Also honoured with an Outstanding Achievement Award was former Netwatch co-founder and CEO David Walsh.

Mr Walsh, a native of Kerry, worked closely with LEO Carlow as he built Netwatch into a global company with over 250,000 clients across four continents and is now co-founder and CEO of a new start-up HaloCare.

Meanwhile, set up by friends Ciarán Gorman and Darren Fenton with the aim of creating an international business in their home town of Mullingar, Bevcraft quickly rose to the top of its sector.

The company was established in 2016; it handled 20m cans in 2020 and is on course to handle 50m this year.

Bevcraft, which employed eight people in 2019, has grown to 17 and the plant is expected to have 30 staff on site by the middle of next year.

“The awards are an opportunity to celebrate the sheer talent, determination and success which exists in Irish businesses,” said Minister English.

“The winners are outstanding companies and, along with all the finalists, are trailblazers for every small business and budding entrepreneur across the country.

“I have no doubt that the companies here will continue to grow their businesses, create more jobs and make a significant contribution to their local economies.

“The foundations of the Irish economy are built on by small businesses and through these awards we can recognise their valuable role in society.”

Previous winners of the National Enterprise Awards include Irish Yoghurts (1998), Obelisk (2000), Simtech Aviation (2008), Digiweb (2004), Design Pro (2013), Terra NutriTech (2018) and Pestle & Mortar (2019).