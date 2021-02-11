Port of Cork traffic falls due to loss of cruise business

Increase in traffic direct to the continent as a result of Brexit
Port of Cork traffic falls due to loss of cruise business

Container traffic through the Port of Cork increased last year as shippers sought direct routes to the EU avoiding the UK landbridge. Picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 14:42
Alan Healy

Total traffic through the Port of Cork last year fell by 2% to 9.2 million tonnes, which the company has blamed on the impact of Covid-19 and the cancellation of cruise calls in particular.

Overall container traffic reached 250,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit), an increase of 4% due to demand from customers for direct routes to the European continent. In April CLdN began a roll-on roll-off freight service between Cork and Zeebrugge. This route subsequently increased to twice weekly, highlighting the demand for direct freight links to the EU, as shippers look to avoid the uncertainty surrounding the UK land bridge as consequence of Brexit.

A further new route was established in June when Independent Container Line (ICL) commenced a new weekly direct service from Cork to the US, Ireland's first direct container service to the USA in many years.

Other areas of Port traffic, such as liquid bulk and break bulk decreased marginally, however, these areas are set to return in 2021.

The most significant impact of the pandemic on port activities has been on the cruise business. Only two cruise vessels called to Cork last year compared to more than 100 the previous year. The global cruise business was the focus of attention in the early stages of the pandemic as a number of cruise liners saw outbreaks of Covid-19.

The Port of Cork said the outlook for a return to cruise activities remains poor and will remain so until the worst of the pandemic has past.

“While 2020 was a challenging year, our port operations remained open throughout and we continued to play an important role in ensuring supply chains were maintained across the southern half of the country," Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer, Port of Cork.

“Some areas of our trade were adversely affected, particularly our cruise business, which effectively ceased last March due to Covid. That said, with the significant efforts that are being placed in the development of effective return protocols, we are confident that we will see a return to some level of cruise activity by the end of this year, and certainly in 2022."

"Even with the challenges of the global pandemic and the advent of Brexit, the Port of Cork has welcomed several new freight services to the continent and an exciting, innovative direct link to the US, showing our resilience and capability to adapt, and our commitment to fulfilling our role as a vital cog in keeping the region moving”.

