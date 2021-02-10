Slow vaccine rollout biggest concern for Irish firms

A slow rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination programme is seen by a third of Irish business leaders as the single biggest risk facing their organisations.

That is according to new research by the Institute of Directors in Ireland, which also found less than half of business leaders believe their workforce will return to the office before September.

The extension of level 5 Covid-19 restrictions beyond March 2021 is also seen as a significant threat, with 23% of leaders calling it the second single biggest risk to their business.

The impact of the pandemic on businesses finances is viewed as an ongoing threat, with a majority (78%) of business leaders believing Covid-19 will have a negative impact on the bottom line of their business for 2021.

Brexit is also a cause of concern with 8% of business leaders calling it the single biggest risk to their organisation this year, while more than half (56%) believe it will have a negative impact on the bottom line of their business this year.

Furthermore, 56% of respondents said they believe the Government should provide further Brexit supports so Irish exporters and importers may trade more effectively with the UK.

Maura Quinn, chief executive of the Institute of Directors in Ireland, said the survey results show that the uncertainties and challenges of the past year due to Covid-19 and Brexit have continued into 2021.

Business leaders are clearly concerned about the pace at which the Covid-19 national vaccination programme is being rolled out.

“It is not unrelated that our research also finds that business leaders see the final two quarters of the year as the most likely period when most staff can return to the company workplace,” she said.

“With mass vaccination offering the tantalising prospect of a return to some semblance of normality, it is to be hoped that, once supply issues are resolved, the rollout of the vaccination programme will pick-up pace."

The organisation's Director Sentiment Monitor survey for the fourth quarter of 2020 was completed by 251 directors and business leaders between January 18 and February 4 2021.

Just 14% of business leaders surveyed envisioned a return to the office before or in June of this year, while a third believe their workforce may return before the end of September.

The majority (37%) view October to December as the most likely time for a return to the workplace, while 10% said they envision all or most of their staff will work remotely post-pandemic.

Less than 5% of the population have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to date.