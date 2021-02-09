Government adds €160m to Covid relief funding

Launch of €60m support fund targeting businesses which are ineligible for existing relief schemes
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the new Covid-19 business aid scheme will help an estimated 7,500 businesses whose premises were not closed to the public.

Tue, 09 Feb, 2021 - 16:47
Geoff Percival

The Government has launched a new €60m support fund targeting businesses which are ineligible for its existing Covid relief schemes.

The Covid-19 business aid scheme, or CBAS, will provide grant aid to businesses in the wholesale, supply, catering, and events sectors, with companies whose turnovers are 75% worse off due to the pandemic benefitting.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the scheme will help an estimated 7,500 businesses whose premises were not closed to the public.

“While the grant is modest it will be of substantial assistance to smaller businesses with some of their fixed costs like rent, utilities, and security,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said the Government was pumping an extra €160m, in total, into its various Covid relief schemes. 

This includes CBAS and an extra €10m for the Covid-19 products scheme, which helps companies manufacturing or researching sanitisers, testing equipment, PPE, and other pandemic-related products.

There is also an additional €90m for the sustaining enterprise fund, which offers funding of up to €800,000, with €200,000 or 50% in non-repayable grants to eligible manufacturing and internationally traded services companies.

This fund has protected 22,000 jobs across the country to date, said the Tánaiste.

“The Government has sought to help as many businesses as possible through wage subsidies and the many different grant and loan schemes we have put in place," said Mr Varadkar.

