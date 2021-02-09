Love's labour's lost for Munster businesses

A Valentine’s Day in lockdown might not be what hearts, or indeed businesses desire, but Munster’s restaurants, florists and even app developers are ensuring love preserves this February 14.

For those in the restaurant trade, Cupid’s arrow often delivers a welcome cash injection at this time of year.

“We'd normally be completely booked out by mid January,” Chef Noel Keane said.

Keane, who runs Croí restaurant in Tralee described the lovers day as “the linchpin” of a tough month for the industry.

With the doors shut this year, Croí had to innovate.

What Chef Keane came up with is a five-course Valentine’s day meal, which can be ordered and collected at the restaurant on the Saturday and finished off at home on Sunday.

“I've done four different boxes, and the starters and desserts can be changed according to personal preference.”

Chef Noel Keane at his Croi Restaurant in Tralee which is now closed during Covid. Picture: Domnick Walsh

“The idea is I will cook it to a point cool it, and then box it up in trays that are oven ready. You just pop it in the oven to finish it at home yourself.”

“I didn't know how big of a demand there would be for a full on five course meal at home,” he admitted, “thankfully, the take up on it has been brilliant.”

The Valentine’s Day box is just the latest in a line of new products and services Croí and other restaurants around Munster have been offering in an effort to stay afloat amidst constantly changing guidelines and repeated closures.

“From the word go of [the pandemic] we've had to pivot, and to pivot constantly,” Mr Keane said.

“Part of it is about keeping me visible, and in people's thoughts so when restaurants open up, they remember you're still there.”

While Croí restuarant and other food establishments can continue to offer collection services, it’s a different story for Anne Hadnett of Patty’s Flower Shop in Tipperary.

Non-essential retailers were allowed to offer click-and-collect service prior to January 6, which served as a vital lifeline for smaller establishments like the town flower shop.

But the Government’s decision last month to ban click-and-collect services for non-essential retailers was a blow to Ms Hadnett, and it has made an already difficult situation all that more challenging, she said.

“We did everything that we could like the restaurants and other businesses, to make it as safe as possible," she said, adding that it was particularly frustrating to see supermarkets offering click-and-collect for non-essential items.

“You can just walk into a [supermarket] and get your bottle of wine and your flowers. For us, you've to ring ahead and order and arrange for it to be delivered.”

Ms Hadnett is afraid that the added “hassle” of ordering from a local florist could dissuade people from shopping with them this year.

“I really can't miss out on Valentine's”, Ms Hadnett said, “It is a big day for us.”

“It's a cash injection... it will carry you through those quieter months, it'll pay off some outstanding bills.”

An AIB report from Valentine’s Day 2019 showed the significance of the day for florists, with spend up 458% in flower shops.

But Ms Hadnett said most of these sales are through collections with minimal pre-orders and deliveries.

“You usually have a lot [of bouquets] made up and people just walk in and buy something... it's very hard to judge how it's going to go this year."

An additional problem Ms Hadnett anticipates this year is last-minute planners.

“Men do tend to be more last minute,” she said with a laugh, “but they will have to get their orders in [earlier this year] because with deliveries, we'll have to plan the routes.”

“We cover a fairly big area, we do 20 kilometers from our shop, but there's only so many deliveries we can do.”

Hazel Mountain Chocolate’s Kasha Conolly said this year will be different for them too.

Usually, the Clare chocolatiers make giant hearts for Valentine’s Day, Connolly says, but this year they’ve opted for speciality truffle boxes instead after picking up on the trend of people looking for something to send family and friends this year, rather than their Valentine.

Hazel Mountain Chocolate's Kasha Connolly (middle) said people are treating more than their Valentine this year.

“We're seeing a surge in people wanting to send chocolates to family and friends, not just their Valentine.”

“I feel that's because for some of us, it's probably coming up on a year now since we've seen some of our family and friends.”

Ms Connolly, who is a trained chocolatier, says Valentine’s has never been massively popular for the bean-to-bar producer’s online shop, but this year, people have been emailing weeks in advance to see what treats they can order online.

“People want to spread the love this year,” she said.

If you want to “spread the love” this year, but not necessarily a highly transmissible virus, Limerick sisters Jacqui and Perry Meskell think their start-up could hit the right note.

Huggnote, the sister’s music messenger app, allows users to combine a heartfelt personal greeting over the soundtrack of the perfect song.

In a recent survey conducted by Carphone Warehouse, a quarter of respondents said they have been separated from their other half for long periods during the pandemic.

More than a fifth have spent at least two consecutive months apart as a result of Covid-19 and the resulting restrictions.

Huggnote founder Jacqui Meskell believes her app could come in handy for such couples, as the idea for the app originally came from her own experience of wanting to comfort a friend going through a tough time who she couldn't see physically.

“A song on the radio brought back such happy memories of our time together in college and I realised that if I could ‘digitally gift wrap’ the song somehow and send it to her, it would say everything words couldn’t.”

“[Music] is a powerful re-kindler of memories and actually releases the same ‘hugging’ hormones as a physical hug like dopamine and oxytocin."

“Obviously, nothing compares to a physical hug," she admits, "but that’s not always possible."