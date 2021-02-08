Families in lockdown increased grocery spending by €172 in January

Irish shoppers spent an extra €143m on groceries last month compared to January 2020 as the continued closure of restaurants and bars meant householders continued to rely on supermarkets to keep fed.

Busy households juggling work and homeschooling spent an average of €172 more on groceries than a year earlier. Latest figures from Kantar show that take-home grocery sales in Ireland grew by 16.4% in the 12 weeks to January 24. Growth edged up over the past month to 16.8% as the new year brought a full month of restrictions on eating and drinking.

The data show shoppers balanced new year's resolutions with treating themselves as they spent more time at home — sales of non-alcoholic beer were up 84% in January. However, Veganuary proved less popular this year, and sales of meat-free alternatives fell by 5.2%

"Parents and children once again found themselves working side-by-side at kitchen tables, and that means more mouths to feed throughout the

day," Emer Healy of Kantar said.

"Busy families turned to child-friendly breakfast and lunch options, parting with an additional €4.5m on cereals, €3.9m extra on yoghurt and €7.8m more on cheese.”

Kantar said they have seen the impact through temporary disruptions in the supply of certain products such as tropical fruit, strawberries, and soft fruit. This has led to a boost for homegrown Irish staples, and sales of vegetables have increased by 18.5% in the latest four weeks.

As people continue to spend as much time at home as possible, 12% of Irish shoppers purchased groceries online in the first four weeks of 2021. Sales of groceries through digital channels reached a record-breaking market share this month, accounting for 5.2% of grocery sales in January — almost doubling from 2.7% a year ago.

Bolstered by their online presence, Tesco and SuperValu boosted sales by 16.5% and 18.5% respectively.

Dunnes remains Ireland's largest supermarket by share of the market at 22.6%, followed by Tesco (21.8%), SuperValu (21.7%), Aldi (11.4%) and Lidl (11%).

Lidl continued to see the strongest growth of all the retailers and grew sales by 25.6%.