Gas dominated Ireland's power generation last year

For power generation, gas accounted for 51% of Ireland's requirements last year. Picture: iStock

Mon, 08 Feb, 2021 - 19:55
Alan Healy

Ireland's gas network powered over half of the country’s electricity requirements last year.

Figures from Gas Networks Ireland show overall gas demand was largely stable in 2020 despite the impact of the Covid pandemic. A small drop of 0.3% of total demand was largely due to reductions in some commercial sectors.

Significant reductions in gas usage were observed across construction (-25%), hotels (-11%), travel (-24%), leisure (-36%), and laundry (-35%). However, as work and commerce moved online, data centres saw a 27% increase in gas demand.

In total, 58.69TWh of gas was used in 2020. 

About 34% of gas supplies came from Corrib, under 2% from Kinsale prior to its closure in May, and nearly 64% imported through the gas interconnectors to Scotland.

For power generation, the resource accounted for 51% of the requirements last year. Wind supplied 36.7% of electricity and coal and peat a combined 7.9%, prior to Ireland’s remaining peat plants ceasing operation in December.

Brian Mullins of Gas Networks Ireland said increased demand has already been noticed in January where gas demand has come close to record levels on a number of days. 

"These high demand levels are being seen without schools and while tourism and hospitality and many business sectors are affected by Covid-19 restrictions nationally.

“Ireland’s national gas network continues to be the backbone of Ireland’s energy system," he said. 

