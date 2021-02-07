Hundreds of restaurants threaten legal action after major court ruling

Hundreds of restaurant owners are threatening to go to court if they do not receive business interruption payments from their insurers within seven days.

Lawyers for their main trade group have written to 12 firms in Ireland and the UK, following the FBD judgment in the High Court on Friday.

The number of business owners joining the action could be as high as 550 — over one in every 10 restaurants in Ireland.

Adrian Cummins from the Restaurants' Association of Ireland believes that thousands more pubs, restaurants, and hotels are likely to also have a claim.

Speaking to Newstalk on the latest move from the hard-hit hospitality industry, Mr Cummins said: "We believe that 60% of the policies now that have business interruption as part of a policy.

"It is highly probable that they are in a position to try and get some relief for their businesses based on the insurance they have taken out.

So I am saying to all these business owners, take out your policy, or else contact the association and we will try and help you the best we can."

On Friday, a landmark ruling by Mr Justice Denis McDonald found that a policy sold by FBD covered losses the pubs sustained by having to close due to the global health emergency.

In a lengthy and detailed judgement, the judge disagreed with FBD's interpretation of its policy.

The judge said cover is not lost where the closure is prompted by nationwide outbreaks of disease provided that there is an outbreak within the 25-mile radius and that outbreak is one of the causes of the closure.

The issue of quantifying the losses, the judge said, will be dealt with at a later date.

The four test actions were taken by Dublin bars Aberken, trading as Sinnotts Bar; Hyper Trust Ltd, trading as The Leopardstown Inn; and Inn on Hibernian Way Ltd, trading as Lemon & Duke.

The fourth action was taken by Leinster Overview Concepts Ltd, the owner of Sean's Bar, which is based in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

The dispute arose after the insurer refused to provide policyholders with cover after the pandemic resulted in the first temporary closure of businesses in mid-March 2020.