EU weighs tariff freeze before first Biden call

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is considering offering a six-month tariff suspension to US president Joe Biden when they speak on the telephone, according to sources with knowledge of her preparation.

The call is expected soon, according to the sources suggesting it could take place in the coming days. The commission’s chief spokesman, Eric Mamer, couldn’t confirm details on the timing when contacted via text message.

Von der Leyen’s trade advisers have recommended that she seek a freeze on levies related to aircraft and metal disputes that have hit €15bn worth of European and American products, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because the call will be private. This would allow the two sides time to negotiate a longer-term agreement.

The conversation between the two, the first since Mr Biden’s inauguration last month, will come at a pivotal moment in transatlantic relations. The EU is keen to put an end to the long-running spats — the aircraft dispute has lasted 17 years — while also resetting relations with the US, which hit a low point during Donald Trump’s term in office when he said the EU was a “foe” of Washington.

“It’s very important that we put those bilateral trade irritants behind us and really concentrate on the broader international trade agenda,” EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told an online event organized by the German Marshall Fund on February 1.

The World Trade Organization authorised the EU and US to impose tariffs on €10bn of each other’s exports over illegal aid provided to Airbus and Boeing. The levies hit aircraft parts as well as an array of unrelated sectors such as wine, spirits, olives, tractors, and video games. Attempts to reach a settlement stalled last year after the US boosted the punitive tariffs on December 30.

“We think there can be a fresh start with the Biden administration and the EU,” Airbus chief executive officer Guillaume Faury said in an interview on January 27. “Both of them want to have a good start together.”

In 2018, Mr Trump turned to a Cold War-era law to introduce a 25% duty on steel and a 10% levy on aluminium products on the basis of national security concerns. The EU disputed the legality of that measure, and responded with retaliatory tariffs on about €2.82bn of US goods.

The EU targeted Harley-Davidson motorcycles, Levi Strauss jeans, and bourbon whiskey. If an agreement isn’t reached by June, the EU will be able to impose tariffs on an extra €3.6bn of American goods.

