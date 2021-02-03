Bank told to repay child €66k after father emptied her account

A bank was ordered to repay €66,000 plus interest to a child's account after it was found they failed to prevent the child's father from making unauthorised withdrawals.

The case was one of more than 1,000 legally binding decisions made by the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman (FSPO) since the role was established three years ago. The cases dealt with cover the banking, insurance, investments and pension sectors.

In the case of the child's bank account, the FSPO said the child's parents opened the account when she was three months old which they used to pay in their child benefit payment. Her father was authorised to make withdrawals from the account until she reached seven years of age, at which point the child was to become the signatory.

However, after the child reached seven years of age, her father continued to make withdrawals from the account between 2008 and 2014 until virtually all of the money was withdrawn. The child was unaware of the account and said no consent was ever given to her father to withdraw funds and that she did not benefit from the withdrawn funds.

In response to the complaint, the bank said that in order for the signing authority to change over to the child, a witnessed specimen of her signature was required which they did not proactively seek when she turned seven. The Ombudsman took the view that there was no valid signing authority on the account once the child turned seven. He ordered the bank to reimburse the account and to recalculate the interest that should have been paid.

Compulsive Gambler

In another case, a compulsive gambler from the UK asked an Irish investment company to ban him for life from trading shares after suffering significant losses. However, the company encouraged him to start trading on his account again and he suffered further losses.

The investment firm encouraged the man to start trading shares again.

The investment company defended themselves following the complaint stating that the man's account was an ‘execution-only’ account which was restricted to executing trades for clients who make their own decisions without receiving any advice.

However, the ombudsman said email exchanges received from the investment company clearly contained advice about risks and merits of investments. He directed the company to pay the man £17,000 and also referred the matter to the Central Bank of Ireland.

Car Insurance Cancelled

An insurance company was ordered to pay a man €15,000 in compensation for wrongly cancelling a man's motor insurance forcing his family to rely on public transport.

Driver argued it was impossible that car was driven at 160kph given its age and that it had a 1.3-litre engine.

As part of the policy, a telemetrics device was fitted in the car to record speed and distance. In April 2017, the insurer informed the man that his vehicle had been driven at a speed in excess of 160kph and cancelled his policy. He responded that this was impossible that the car was driven at this speed given its age and that it had a 1.3-litre engine.

In its response, the insurance company acknowledged, having looked at the GPS coordinates and the road on Google Maps, that it would seem unlikely that the man's vehicle would have been travelling at 160kph at the time and place reported by the telematics device, and took the view that the data may not have been accurate.

Tracker Mortgages

The Ombudsman Ger Deering said complaints regarding tracker mortgages continue to comprise a considerable amount of the work of his office and he upheld a number of complaints where the compensation awarded to the complainants was not adequate. In one case he awarded compensation of €20,000 where the compensation offered by the mortgage provider was deemed inadequate.

However, Mr Deering said his office has also dealt with a number of 'unrealistic' complaints related to tracker mortgages. "It remains that a considerable number of tracker mortgage complaints made to the FSPO are based on unrealistic expectations, with some complainants believing that their desire to have a tracker interest rate provides a basis for requiring their bank to grant them one. There seems to be a lack of understanding that for a person to have an entitlement to a particular tracker interest rate, there must be some contractual or other obligation on their bank entitling them to such a rate," he said.

Other decisions made last year include:

· Compensation of €15,000 following a mortgage provider incorrectly reporting the status of the complainant’s mortgage to the Irish Credit Bureau as “pending litigation”, following the provider acquiring the mortgage from another lender.

· Compensation of €15,000 to a couple that experienced an unacceptable level of poor service and misinformation from their bank in relation to an Assisted Voluntary Sale (AVS).

· A direction to an insurer to pay a claim of €1,311 and compensation of €1,500, following a claim made for dental work arising from a childhood schoolyard accident.

· Compensation of €3,000 in relation to a complaint against a broker for non-disclosure of fees and commission relating to a pension plan.