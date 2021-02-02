Irish companies secure €806m in Venture Capital investment last year

Despite the impact of the pandemic, Irish companies secured the second-highest level of venture capital (VC) investment on record in 2020, new figures from KPMG show.

A total of €806m was invested in Irish companies across 226 deals last year, a 73% increase on 2019.

While more deals were closed last year (242), just €466m was invested in Irish companies.

The investment levels for 2020 are the second highest on record after 2018 where €1,084m was invested in Irish companies.

Levels of VC investment rebounded in the last quarter of 2020 soaring to €351m across 27 VC deals after a dip in Q3 where just €98m was invested.

Cork-based solar power company Amarenco secured the largest backing last quarter, receiving €158m to fund its ambitions to have more than 1GW of projects under construction in the coming months and 3GW by 2023 in Europe, APAC and the Middle East.

Commenting on VC activity in Ireland during Q4, Anna Scally, Partner and Fintech Lead at KPMG in Ireland said Despite the global pandemic, the VC market in Ireland remained “very robust” in 2020.

“There were a lot of transactions in the pipeline coming into 2020, and many companies got funded in Q1 and Q2. After a dip in Q3, we’ve seen excellent activity to the end the year.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic has also likely accelerated investment for some companies, with technology, healthcare and medtech companies consistently featuring in the top 10 for the most investment secured.” “Investors also remain keen on the green agenda, evidenced by the standout deal secured by Amarenco late last year.”

Ms Scally noted, however, that while established companies are attracting big investments in sectors that are already coping quite well, not enough investment is going to early stage companies, which could affect future deal activity.

“When early stage companies don’t receive funding, they will not be capable of scaling up and securing follow-on investment, which will have a significant longer-term impact.”

“As the vaccine roll-out continues, we hope to see a recovery in confidence amongst private investors for earlier stage investment in Irish companies across a broader range of sectors,” she concluded.